City Council to take closer look at changes to councilor terms

The Philomath City Council plans to take a closer look at the possibility of implementing staggered four-year terms for councilors. Under the current system, all six seats go before the voters at the same time every two years.

“Right now, all six councilors are replaced at the same time and that means that all six councilors may have to get up to speed on the history and what’s going on and I think that’s not as functional as it could be,” said City Councilor Doug Edmonds, who asked for two other councilors to join him on a thee-person subcommittee to study the issue.

Any proposed term changes that come out of the discussion require a change to the City Charter and as such, it’s an issue that would go before the voters.

“We’ll bring back a report to the council at a later date with a recommendation,” Edmonds said at Monday night's meeting. “Once the council puts this together, then we would be targeting the November ballot for the general election because it has to be approved by voters — the charter change.”

Philomath and Corvallis are reportedly the only two cities in Oregon with two-year terms.