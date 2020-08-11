City moves forward with Landmark Drive project

“So in the long run, I still think it’s a win for the city as well as the property owners — added employment, added taxes,” Hartz said. “My hope is that you’ll evaluate it as a benefit to the city as well as to ourselves.”

Councilors debated for several minutes over the McConnell property and reached a compromise that only the undeveloped tax lot with Landmark Drive access would be included in the LID — not the two lots that have access only to Main Street. Language of the motion also stipulated that a restriction be recorded against the property to prohibit that tax lot’s access to Landmark Drive in the future.

A two-thirds majority of opposition by property owners would lead to the city hitting the pause button, Workman said, however it was clear that all but one were in support of the project. Even if the council approved, any on-the-ground improvements would not occur probably until next July at the earliest, he said.

“I’ll reach out to the city engineer and it’ll just be a matter of capacity — if this is a project they want to do in-house or if they’d rather just put a bid package together for the whole thing for somebody else to do the design engineering and construction,” Workman said.