City moves forward with Landmark Drive project

The Philomath City Council moved forward with plans for improvements to Landmark Drive in the eastern section of the city.
During its meeting on Monday night, the city listened to comments from property owners on the road during a 20-minute public hearing and then deliberated for nearly a half-hour on the details. In July, the council had approved an engineer’s report and intention to improve the road to city standards through the creation of a local improvement district.
Alan Wells, who owns Philomath Self-Storage on Landmark Drive, testified that the project would be “of a tremendous benefit to the city.” Wells believes that if the road was improved, it would open up the area beyond the end of the road — property owned by Ron Hartz — to business development and thus become a “job generator” for the community.
“That’s really the bottom line from our standpoint is that we will not see that 10 acres developed for business purposes unless a paved road and city utilities are extended back there,” Wells said.
In a letter to the council signed by Wells and neighboring property owners Mike Nelson, Dennis Cabatic and Barbara and Ron Hartz, the improvement as a whole is seen by them as beneficial although there were concerns over scope and the estimated price tag.
The letter asked that the property owners be included in the road design process and added that the project would assumably go out to bid to qualified contractors with an actual cost that “will be significantly less than what has been estimated.”
Westech Engineering estimated the total project cost at $858,980, although City Manager Chris Workman said those figures are intentionally calculated on the high end as a precaution. The work includes paving 630 feet of roadway with curbs and a sidewalk on one side.
Shane McConnell, who operates American Home & Stone on two lots with Main Street access, opposes the proposed improvements and asked the city that he be allowed to opt out. In a letter to the council, McConnell wrote that “2707 and 2709 Main Street don’t even have access to the road so would receive no impact and the back lot is empty and has access through the 2707 property.”
The back lot, which does not have an address assigned to it and is identified as Tax Lot 13200, does have access to Landmark Drive and neighbors testified that truck traffic uses that entrance/exit. But as the owner stated, it also connects with the Main Street properties.
Peggy Yoder, who serves on the Planning Commission, commented during the public hearing that she believes the city should abandon the project with her concerns that it is “unreasonable for that location and I just don’t see a big benefit to the city to donate or use any city funds toward this.”
Five years ago, voters approved the annexation of 11.75 acres on Landmark Drive into the city. Property owner Barbara Hartz pointed out that through that process, more tax money has gone into city coffers and in the future when more improvements are made and structures are built, additional tax revenue will come Philomath’s way.
“So in the long run, I still think it’s a win for the city as well as the property owners — added employment, added taxes,” Hartz said. “My hope is that you’ll evaluate it as a benefit to the city as well as to ourselves.”
Councilors debated for several minutes over the McConnell property and reached a compromise that only the undeveloped tax lot with Landmark Drive access would be included in the LID — not the two lots that have access only to Main Street. Language of the motion also stipulated that a restriction be recorded against the property to prohibit that tax lot’s access to Landmark Drive in the future.
A two-thirds majority of opposition by property owners would lead to the city hitting the pause button, Workman said, however it was clear that all but one were in support of the project. Even if the council approved, any on-the-ground improvements would not occur probably until next July at the earliest, he said.
“I’ll reach out to the city engineer and it’ll just be a matter of capacity — if this is a project they want to do in-house or if they’d rather just put a bid package together for the whole thing for somebody else to do the design engineering and construction,” Workman said.
Workman said that the city would like look to a Special Public Works Fund loan from Business Oregon to finance the engineering and construction. The city would determine if any other grants or funds would be contributed and then begin collecting payments from the assessed property owners upon the project’s completion.
(Editor’s note: More stories from the City Council’s Aug. 10 meeting will be posted this week).
