City of Philomath acquires property on Main and 14th

In more recent years, the building served as an antique shop. In 2017, the back of the building buckled and the city worked with the Nusbaums to move it off site.

“We’re grateful to the Nusbaums for being willing to sell it to the city at this time,” Niemann said.

When Workman arrived on the job as city manager in 2014, the concept for Philomath’s streetscape project had been completed and he had the task of trying to find money to pay for it. Through his familiarization with the project, a need that jumped out at him involved finding a location for off-street parking.

A factor that has increased the need for off-street parking involves development code changes a few years back that allowed businesses within the downtown zoning district to waive the requirement to provide additional parking if redeveloping or repurposing a building. An easy example would be the CD&J building that had been for sell for years and was finally purchased, renovated and reopened as The Dizzy Hen.

Workman said grants could not be obtained through other sources.