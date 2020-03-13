City of Philomath closes office lobbies, cancels meetings

The city of Philomath closed its office lobbies at City Hall and the police station in response to an executive order issued last week by Gov. Kate Brown that was intended to slow the transmission of the coronavirus.

City staff remained available by phone and the City Hall drop box located in the parking lot could be used to transmit documents.

All “non-essential” meetings have been canceled through April 8. The Philomath Park Advisory Board had planned to meet Thursday. In addition, the Philomath Planning Commission’s March 16 meeting was postponed with intentions of rescheduling at a later date. An ad-hoc committee organized to gather information on city councilor and mayoral terms scheduled for March 17 was canceled.

“In the event that essential meetings are required, methods of public access will be announced that may include audio and social media video access,” the city announced.

As of Friday, the city planned to hold municipal court on Monday, although citizens were advised about wait times.