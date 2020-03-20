City of Philomath declares state of emergency

In addition, the city may comply with directives from the Oregon Health Authority, Benton County Health Department, the state or the federal government.

Councilors opted to not cite a specific date for the state of emergency to end. Instead, it will remain in effect “until it’s revoked by the City Council.”

During the meeting, Workman reviewed various steps that the city had taken so far in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — including what had been communicated to the public online through the city website and Facebook page.

“The city has been proactive in our response and will continue to monitor the situation and make future decisions based on the best information we have at hand,” Workman said. “We recognize that this is a very dynamic situation with new information coming out daily.”

Among the most recent actions were refunds to those who had made park reservations for groups greater than 25 individuals — most of those involving the Randy Kugler Community Shelter at Philomath City Park. Also, the city announced that municipal court would indeed take place as scheduled this coming Monday with specific restrictions in place. However, municipal court will be canceled throughout April and May.