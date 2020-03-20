City of Philomath declares state of emergency

For the first time since 2012, the city of Philomath has declared a state of emergency. But unlike widespread flooding eight years ago, this declaration serves as a focal point for the city’s response to stopping the spread of COVID-19, the infectious respiratory illness caused by a new strain of the coronavirus.
The Philomath City Council met for a special session Thursday night and adopted a resolution on a unanimous vote to issue the declaration, which includes a number of orders intended to protect the health, welfare and safety of local residents.
All six councilors and the mayor attended the meeting through a web-based video conferencing application along with Finance Director Joan Swanson, Chief of Police Ken Rueben and Public Works Director Kevin Fear.
From a historical perspective, the gathering was likely the first-ever Philomath City Council meeting without any of the councilors physically on site. City Manager Chris Workman, City Attorney Jim Brewer and City Recorder Ruth Post were the only meeting participants present in the council chambers and they all were sitting several feet apart as part of implemented social distancing protocols.
Six individual chairs were set up in the room but no members of the public physically attended. A handful did connect to watch and listen online.
Philomath’s declaration follows those passed in recent days by the city of Corvallis and Benton County. Gov. Kate Brown issued a statewide emergency declaration on March 8. Brewer crafted the Philomath resolution’s language.
Workman identified the main impetus for approving the resolution related to the Emergency Operations Center that was recently set up by Benton County and the city of Corvallis.
The goal of the center is to coordinate emergency responses to the coronavirus outbreak and support the Benton County Health Department, which serves as the lead agency. The EOC is headquartered at a fire training facility on Corvallis Public Works Department property and is staffed by two 20-person teams.
“They’re set to provide service to all of Benton County that’s unincorporated,” Workman said. “But in order for them to provide service to the incorporated areas ... cities need to ask for help in that coordinated effort.”
As a result, Philomath can now opt in and receive assistance to provide local residents with the same benefits that others in the county are having, Workman said.
One reason for declaring an emergency is to open the door for reimbursement from the federal and state governments if the response exceeds the city’s capacity.
The declaration also allows the city to cancel all meetings categorized as “nonessential” as well as any city-sponsored events. According to the document’s wording:
“Essential meetings will be conducted in a manner to best protect the public and meet legal requirements. For the duration of this emergency, the City Council will suspend in-person comments and the visitors and petitions portion of the City Council meeting agenda, and encourages citizens, visitors and petitioners to provide written or electronic testimony and comments to the council.”
Meetings that are required by statute, such as land-use hearings before the Planning Commission, would be conducted as usual. Upcoming budget hearings also fall within that category.
An order in the resolution shows that “all necessary city funds may be redirected for emergency use and standard city procurement procedures may be suspended for any contract or purchase necessary to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.”
This particular order led to several minutes of discussion among the councilors over specifics of how emergency spending would work. There had been talk of requiring council approval if amounts would exceed $25,000 as a control measure. But in the end, the majority of councilors decided to give that discretion to the city manager.
“We need to have trust in our finance department to track the expenditures and in this particular case, there are some assurances that there will be some funding reimbursement from the state or federal level,” Councilor Doug Edmonds said.
Councilors Matthew Thomas, Chad Jones and David Low also leaned toward no control measure, although there seemed to be a general understanding that Workman would still communicate with councilors on situations that involved higher dollar amounts.
The declaration authorizes the city manager to determine the necessity for employment practices and policies, limiting public access to city facilities and other necessary and reasonable operational requirements.
In addition, the city may comply with directives from the Oregon Health Authority, Benton County Health Department, the state or the federal government.
Councilors opted to not cite a specific date for the state of emergency to end. Instead, it will remain in effect “until it’s revoked by the City Council.”
During the meeting, Workman reviewed various steps that the city had taken so far in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — including what had been communicated to the public online through the city website and Facebook page.
“The city has been proactive in our response and will continue to monitor the situation and make future decisions based on the best information we have at hand,” Workman said. “We recognize that this is a very dynamic situation with new information coming out daily.”
Among the most recent actions were refunds to those who had made park reservations for groups greater than 25 individuals — most of those involving the Randy Kugler Community Shelter at Philomath City Park. Also, the city announced that municipal court would indeed take place as scheduled this coming Monday with specific restrictions in place. However, municipal court will be canceled throughout April and May.
“We’ll use a number of precautions to make sure we’re not putting too many people in the room at once,” Workman said. “... We’ll have people out in their vehicles or in the parking lot and we’ll bring them in as they’re needed in front of the judge.”
Workman explained that the March 23 session will go on as planned because several people that the city expects to show up do not have valid contact information.
“We don’t really have a good way of contacting them letting them know that we’re not going to have court,” Workman said. “Knowing that some of those people are going to be coming from out of the area, I didn’t want to put that hardship on them.”
Besides the resolution discussion, a few councilors shared various bits of information and even a few requests of their citizens. For example, before the meeting ended, Thomas asked folks to consider giving blood during this crisis with the widespread shortages that are being reported. He also encouraged people to “check on your neighbor” — especially the elderly and those who may be home-bound.
Mayor Eric Niemann expressed the importance of being kind to others during these trying circumstances, especially toward those that have endured hardships such as losing their jobs.
“Let’s stick together,” Niemann said. “We’re going to get through this Philomath and let’s stay strong.”