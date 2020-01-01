City of Volunteers: Local volunteer focuses his energy on helping kids

Local resident and volunteer John Feldman enjoys the opportunity to impact youth in a positive way.
Through his endeavors, including work with the Philomath Rotary Club, Feldman focuses most of his time and energy behind efforts that provide kids with opportunities.
“I’ve been involved in programs — some of them related to Rotary, some not — but most of these programs involve either raising money or providing help to kids so they have the opportunity to develop their skills and go forward in life and maximize their abilities,” Feldman said last week during an interview in his Philomath home.
Feldman, who grew up on the East Coast, had such experiences during his younger days — he’s now age 74, soon to be 75. He went on to a long and successful career.
“I came from modest means and I had some help that kind of got me through college, particularly financially,” Feldman said. “I had a decent career — it’s been as an engineer — and it’s been a great career from the standpoint of the satisfaction with what I did but also the ability to travel to a lot of different places and experience a lot of enjoyable things.”
Feldman said he tells youth that if they have a skill, they can take it with them their whole life and work anywhere.
“Whether it’s a professional doctor, lawyer, engineer or it’s technical or mechanical, the main thing is it’s developing a skill or a trade,” he said.
After he finished up his collegiate education, Feldman worked for about 25 years in the Boston area. When the opportunity presented itself, he and his wife decided to think about living elsewhere.
“Our kids went off to college and my wife had lived in Vancouver, British Columbia, for a few years and she had a draw to come out here,” Feldman said, referring to the Western half of the United States. “We were just looking for adventure and we were kinda sick of the East Coast and we had freedom.”
Feldman worked as a chemical engineer with a specialty in risk assessment — controlling chemical processes to minimize environmental impacts while assuring the safety of workers.
He took some work assignments the following years in British Columbia before moving on to Denver. While working there, he ended up going to Antarctica part-time and then on to the Marshall Islands. Other stops included New Zealand and the North Slope of Alaska
“We wanted to settle in the Pacific Northwest to sort of end out my career and I looked for a couple of job offers,” he said.
Opportunities surfaced in Hanford and Albany and the couple chose the latter. Feldman went to work at a Department of Energy materials research lab.
“I retired about two years ago and we considered moving for retirement,” Feldman said. “We just sort of fell into the community here and so much enjoyed it that we felt it was the best of all worlds.”
The couple came specifically to Philomath about 10 years ago and it wasn’t long before he found himself in Rotary Club meetings.
“Shortly after we moved here, a mutual friend was involved in it and he got me interested and pulled me into it,” Feldman said. “I sort of connected pretty quickly and I had a fair amount of mutual interest with other people there and enjoyed it.”
At the 2019 Samaritan Awards, the Rotary Club recognized Feldman’s work with an award.
Feldman said the primary focus now for the Philomath Rotary Club has been to support youth and scholarship.
“A couple of years ago, we also decided that we weren’t necessarily going to support the kids that had the highest academic credentials, but the kids that are sort of plugging along and they might be borderline and they either need the financial means or some direction and guidance to maximize their abilities and success," he said.
That just doesn’t include students headed to four-year schools but also those that might want to focus on a particular trade or craft at a community college or trade school.
Feldman estimated Philomath Rotary’s membership at about 20. In recent years, there has been a movement toward trying to cultivate younger members with ideas such as relaxing strict meeting times to fit into schedules and having a more varied approach to satisfy interests.
One of Feldman’s biggest contributions in recent years has been reorganizing the Rotary Club’s flag program.
“I put the administrative effort into putting together a database of all of the local businesses and individuals that support that and making sure we provided solicitation letters so we raised the funds,” he said.
The program, Feldman said, has attracted about 40 sponsors although, in all, Rotarians put out about 50 flags around town at different locations on nine holidays each year.
“The main thing is to on festive holidays, put up the flags and show our patriotism, pay tribute to our veterans,” he said.
For those occasions, Rotary members get up early, pick up the flags from where they’re stored at the fire station and install them at the designated locations. Twelve hours later, a crew comes in and retrieves them.
“The sponsors pay $40, which we think is a moderate cost, and mostly merchants support the program but we raise about $2,000 a year,” he said.
The club’s biggest fundraiser each year is Salmon & Jazz — tickets should be going on sale in the coming weeks for the April event.
Other activities have included crowd control during the Corvallis Half-Marathon, helping with various duties associated with a men’s homeless shelter in Corvallis and challenging students at career day events.
Feldman said he enjoys the experience of meeting different people and hearing their stories. He used the annual Benton County Fair as an example. Rotarians in the region man the gates, selling tickets and collecting money.
Said Feldman, “It turns out every year when I’ve done this — they usually have two people in a booth — I’ve met a different person from a different Rotary Club and we talk about our experiences, our careers, our lifetime, so it’s enjoyable from the standpoint of meeting new people in a social aspect and at the same time, you’re doing something worthwhile. From a fellowship aspect, it’s a lot of fun.”