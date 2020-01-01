City of Volunteers: Local volunteer focuses his energy on helping kids

After he finished up his collegiate education, Feldman worked for about 25 years in the Boston area. When the opportunity presented itself, he and his wife decided to think about living elsewhere.

“Our kids went off to college and my wife had lived in Vancouver, British Columbia, for a few years and she had a draw to come out here,” Feldman said, referring to the Western half of the United States. “We were just looking for adventure and we were kinda sick of the East Coast and we had freedom.”

Feldman worked as a chemical engineer with a specialty in risk assessment — controlling chemical processes to minimize environmental impacts while assuring the safety of workers.

He took some work assignments the following years in British Columbia before moving on to Denver. While working there, he ended up going to Antarctica part-time and then on to the Marshall Islands. Other stops included New Zealand and the North Slope of Alaska

“We wanted to settle in the Pacific Northwest to sort of end out my career and I looked for a couple of job offers,” he said.

Opportunities surfaced in Hanford and Albany and the couple chose the latter. Feldman went to work at a Department of Energy materials research lab.