City passes inclusivity resolution; 2 Black residents share different experiences

Allen went on to describe how the officer checked his computer and waited for 18 minutes until her White mother — she was adopted by a White family — came outside and then he drove away.

“I don’t have that kind of privilege that my mother does and so those are the kinds of things that I think of living here,” she said. “I think at this moment, the whole purpose is to just start this conversation. What does this look like and how can we continue to have peace and bring equality to the table in Philomath because it is such a wonderful city and the Willamette Valley in Oregon is such a wonderful place and I love living here.”

Mayor Eric Niemann said he reached out to a few members of the Black community in Philomath. A local businesswoman told him that she loves the city and the Philomath Police Department.

“Another Black gentlemen besides Rabbit told me this is the ‘Benton bubble’ — that he had grown up in Southern California and the types of experiences he had there compared to here are beyond comparison,” Niemann said. “That he didn’t really perceive racism being an issue here in Philomath.”