City passes inclusivity resolution; 2 Black residents share different experiences

In a move intended to serve as a statement that the city recognizes the rights of all people while committing to the elimination of all forms of racism, the City Council unanimously adopted a resolution during its July 13 meeting to proclaim inclusivity in all of Philomath.
Two local residents came forward during the City Council’s June 22 meeting to share their views on the Black lives matter issue that’s spread across the nation. The city responded by creating ad-hoc committee to take a closer look and draft a resolution of inclusivity.
No Black residents had provided any input until the July 13 meeting when Rabbit Samuel and Zina Allen stepped forward to share their experiences in Philomath.
The first to speak among those two was Samuel, who has lived in Philomath for about 40 years and among other places, has worked security for 25 years at the annual Frolic & Rodeo. He denounced violence and said it’s time to stop pointing fingers and start educating all to bring a full understanding into view.
“All we need is education, not resolutions, but education to teach kids, to teach people how to respect human life,” Samuel said. “There’s a tragedy going on and we’re killing each other as human beings.”
After making reference to some of those tragedies seen nationally, such as small children getting killed in drive-by shootings, Samuel remarked that he’s never had any problems in Philomath during his many years in the city.
“Yes, there’s a tragedy, but this town’s not one of them,” Samuel said. “This is a small town and a community, and we look after each other.”
Samuel emphasized his point in this way: “It’s just lives period. We are killing each other. It doesn’t make any difference who we are. ... All lives matter, no matter who you are.”
Allen, who said she has lived in Philomath off and on for about 15 years, had a story from the opposite side of the spectrum.
“I have a great deal of respect for officers,” she said, adding that her father was a firefighter and arson investigator. “I believe in the principles of law and order and as a Quaker, I believe in peaceful discourse. I struggle with the facts that as an African-American woman with disabilities, I have not maybe experienced the same Philomath or Corvallis that maybe Rabbit has and I’ve faced a lot of bias.”
Allen detailed an incident that she said occurred one day when she was gardening.
“I had a police officer parked just outside my house surveilling me the week after Mr. Floyd passed away, and he rolled down his window and I just nodded and he didn’t acknowledge me,” Allen said, mentioning that she has no criminal record. “For the first time in a long time, I had a panic attack. I’ve almost been shot by police officers before in our great state and again, I have a lot of respect for what they do, but there’s been some very scary moments.”
Allen went on to describe how the officer checked his computer and waited for 18 minutes until her White mother — she was adopted by a White family — came outside and then he drove away.
“I don’t have that kind of privilege that my mother does and so those are the kinds of things that I think of living here,” she said. “I think at this moment, the whole purpose is to just start this conversation. What does this look like and how can we continue to have peace and bring equality to the table in Philomath because it is such a wonderful city and the Willamette Valley in Oregon is such a wonderful place and I love living here.”
Mayor Eric Niemann said he reached out to a few members of the Black community in Philomath. A local businesswoman told him that she loves the city and the Philomath Police Department.
“Another Black gentlemen besides Rabbit told me this is the ‘Benton bubble’ — that he had grown up in Southern California and the types of experiences he had there compared to here are beyond comparison,” Niemann said. “That he didn’t really perceive racism being an issue here in Philomath.”
While most who spoke out on the Black lives matter issue see the city’s response as a move forward, resolution item No. 6 created a stir because of its wording. It came up often among those who spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting and every councilor had something to say on the matter.
The draft resolution for item No. 6 read, “Affirms that Black lives matter, with the understanding that the city does not necessarily endorse or support Black Lives Matter goals, policies or methods.”
The final approved version of the document changed the wording simply to: “Affirms the principle that all Black lives matter.”
A sticking point on item No. 6 primarily involved the differentiation between the generic statement, “Black lives matter,” and the nationwide organization, Black Lives Matter.
Councilor Matt Lehman suggested that item No. 6 simply affirms that Black lives matter, but remove the rest of the sentence that “says more that there is a disagreement on Black Lives Matter than bringing the community together.”
Councilor David Low commented on those references.
“My thinking is there’s Black lives matter as a principle – of course they do,” he said. “In light of the background of Black people being killed in ways that are perceived to be unnecessary and brutal, there’s a righteous indignation about that. The principle is different than the Black Lives Matter movement in my opinion.”
Low said the Black Lives Matter movement is related to an organization with objectives and policy decisions.
“The biggest disagreement would be Black Lives Matter in working with police and law enforcement, specifically defunding police,” Low said. “That’s the elephant in the room that’s not being talked about.”
City Councilor Ruth Causey advocated for the resolution’s passage.
“I think to not do so really diminishes all the work and thought and feeling that have been put into it to date,” she said. “It doesn’t mean that it’s a perfect document and it doesn’t mean that it won’t be revised at some future date, but I do think that it’s a good document to start with and I personally want to move on to learn more about what I can do to eliminate racism in Philomath and in this country.”
Lehman also believed it was important to pass the resolution.
“I too believe that it’s going to transition over time as we become more informed and get better access to training and whatnot to help guide some principles moving forward,” he said.
City Councilor Chas Jones stressed the importance of avoiding any references that might trigger a response to local police.
“We made a specific effort to make sure this did not come across as being critical of our police department,” said Jones, one of three councilors sitting on the ad-hoc committee. “I want to keep emphasizing that. I think it’s an important point.”
Causey agreed and added, “Equally important to myself and others is that we not elude to defunding our police force of nine officers. If you defund the police department, you’re going to call the police and nobody’s going to answer and that’s not acceptable to any of us.”
During public comments, citizen Jackie Shaw said the BLM movement is not in direct conflict with police officers.
“I believe the BLM movement can help ethical officers take back their departments from the ‘bad cops’ and change engrained systems of bigotry and corruption,” Shaw said.
Shaw called for transparency and accountability regarding police actions, especially those that include use of force.
“By creating a system in which citizens can access data about use of force, we will begin to create an accountable culture that will allow the right people to succeed as police officers and purge our department of people that do not deserve to be police,” Shaw said.
The variety of viewpoints in public comments and letters illustrates the level of disparity that exists.
“Some are for it, some are against it,” City Councilor Doug Edmonds said. “I just keep going back to this fact that we had a person of color speak with us this evening who said it’s about lives. And I think that’s very important.”
Edmonds added that he’d like to see the resolution be revised and go back to the ad-hoc committee and talked about some more.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, eight people shared views.
Amanda Littke-Kellam asked the City Council to transform the ad-hoc committee into a regular standing committee to continue the discussion. Rose Bricker expressed appreciation for the city taking on the challenging conversations and provided clarification on the definition of key references, including the Black Lives Matter movement.
Katie Finley submitted comments that were read aloud by City Recorder Ruth Post. Finley supported the proclamation and wrote, “As public servants of this town, you lead the way in developing policy and helping guide our city into the future.”
Another citizen, Anissa Teslow Cheek, urged the council to not adopt the document until there is a clear picture on how the resolution would be implemented.
“It is my viewpoint that this city resolution would be putting the cart before the horse,” she said. “What is currently written is a start but from what I have witnessed, there is no action plan to identify how the city will condemn and denounce not only racism, but discrimination, prejudices and biases towards all nondominant/marginalized cultural identities.
“More time is needed to address the foundation and practices that will make the city resolution more than just a collection of statements,” she added.
Jessica Andrade did not support the proclamation in its draft form.
“Passing a proclamation assuring our Black and other marginalized community members that the city cares about their safety and well-being without input from this very community is shameful and nothing more than an empty gesture,” Andrade said. “At the very least, we need more time to create a meaningful proclamation with contributions to Philomath’s BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) community and our city leadership needs to commit both to learning how to create a more welcoming community and to taking action accordingly.”
Low said he would be in favor of the creation of a standing committee. At the same time, he would like to hear more views from Philomath’s Black community in the future.
“To me, it’s a little curious that White people are bringing this to us when we really need to be hearing from those that are directly affected and had the experiences,” Low said. “I learn so much more from people that have the experiences. I’d much rather hear from those folks than a bunch of White people trying to tell me what to do or what to think. I’m really encouraged to get that happening.”
Jones supports a standing committee as well but believes other councilors beyond the first three should be involved with those conversations.
The committee spent at least six hours coming up with the page-and-a-half resolution. Jones said the committee conversations were the most challenging he’s been a part of and that it was hard on his emotions.
“It made me second-guess a lot of things,” Jones said. “I’m very proud of the document we developed. It’s not perfect, but it’s pretty darn good. I’m supportive of it.”
Low suggested that resolution item No. 1 include a reference to the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which the council as a whole agreed upon.
“This is a multi-faceted topic — conversation and one resolution isn’t going to do it with one or two meetings,” he said. “Standing committees have ways of measuring progress and hearing from different backgrounds of people.”
Niemann spent a few minutes talking about some of the Black lives that were lost over recent months. He later ended the meeting by singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a song that he said has been considered to be the Black national anthem.
The resolution passed on a 6-0 vote (Matthew Thomas absent).
