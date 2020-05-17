City provides road status update on Chapel Drive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chapel Drive in Philomath will be closed to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. June 1 and remain in place until 6 p.m. June 19, the city of Philomath reported. A 25-mph speed limit will be posted in the work zone for the duration of roadwork.

The road is currently open with a 25-mph speed limit. The driving public should expect construction conditions and sections of unpaved road in the corridor.

Elsewhere in the area, BRX Construction will be installing a sanitary sewer trunk line near the centerline of 53rd Street between Plymouth Drive and Country Club Drive. Construction is scheduled to begin Monday and is expected to continue until July 15.

During construction, flaggers will manage one lane of traffic through the corridor and delays of up to 20 minutes can be expected. Drivers are strongly encouraged to use alternative routes. Work hours at the site will generally run from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays.

