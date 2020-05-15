City schedules public hearing on committee's recommendation of 4-year staggered terms

Back in the mid-1980s, Philomath voters approved a change to the city charter to shorten councilor terms to two years with all six seats up for grabs in the same election.
Timber mills were closing and the country was trying to bounce back from an economic recession. At the time, the city had a difficult time trying to attract volunteers to run for open councilor seats.
Now, 34 years later, it appears that voters will revisit the issue in the 2020 general election. A special committee of three councilors has been studying the issue in recent months and came up with a recommended proposal of returning to staggered four-year terms.
The Philomath City Council directed city staff and the city attorney at its May 11 meeting to draft language for the proposed city charter revision and scheduled a public hearing for June 22.
Not all councilors threw their support behind the timing of the proposed change with it moving forward on a 4-2 vote — Ruth Causey, Doug Edmonds, Matt Lehman and David Low voting in favor and Eric Niemann and Matthew Thomas voting against. (Chas Jones was absent for that portion of the meeting).
The committee, which was made up of Edmonds, Causey and Lehman, believes its recommendation of four-year terms would be beneficial in terms of the continuance of council knowledge and strategic plan consistency. In addition, new councilors coming on board would be able to benefit from that institutional knowledge.
The committee recommends:
• One half of the council elected every two years.
• Term lengths of four years for councilors and the mayor.
• Consecutive years of service would be limited to 12 years. For those who are appointed, if they are in the seat for more than two years, it would count as a term toward the limit. Those limits would reset after one year out of office.
• Residency of 12 months would be required for councilor and mayoral candidates.
• The transition would include in 2022, three councilor seats for two years, three councilor seats for four years and the mayor’s position for four years. Beginning in 2024, three councilor seats with four-year terms would be on the ballot in even-numbered election years.
According to information compiled by the city recorder’s office, 80% of councilors and mayors in the last 20 years have served a minimum of four years. Four individuals have “termed out” at the maximum of 10 years — Ken Schaudt (2002-12), Charla Koeppe (2005-14), Matt Bierek (2005-14) and Rocky Sloan (2009-18). Seventeen have served six-plus years.
Among the current group, Niemann and Edmonds will be at six years of service and Low at four years by the end of their current terms. Jones and and Thomas are in their first terms. Causey and Lehman were appointed.
Niemann and Thomas both brought up concerns with the timing of the proposal. Like the situation in the 1980s, Philomath appears to be headed into a difficult economic climate.
“We’re currently in a pretty significant crisis right now,” Niemann said. “Was there any discussion by the committee about that impacting interest in the duration of the term in the current environment?”
Edmonds said the current crisis wasn’t on the committee’s radar when recommendations were being finalized. But even so, Edmonds believes the pandemic situation differs from what happened in the 1980s.
“We are a much larger population now and we have many things going on in Philomath that were not going on then,” Edmonds said. “We have new businesses coming in, new residents coming in, new housing developments. So I think we’re a much stronger, healthier community both economically as well as just the number of residents. For those reasons, we considered that this is a different time than it was back at the time the charter was changed.”
Niemann pointed to the 2018 general election and the loss of two councilors in a matter of months after they had been sworn in to two-year terms.
“I think another challenge you’ve got with a four-year terms, just reflecting on the past year, some of the difficulties and the dynamics of the current environment, whether it’s COVID-related or housing dynamics or economics, four years is a big chunk of time and even two years for some is a big chunk of time," he said. "I guess that’s a reason or consideration in terms of maybe not increasing it.”
Thomas said with this “weird” year, he believes it’s “too early to send it to the voters” and suggested the proposal be pushed back to 2022. Niemann added that longer terms tend to favor retirees and not younger working professionals with work commitments that may not necessarily allow them to serve a four-year term.
Edmonds countered that although it’s a weird year, the city needs to plan ahead for the future and hopefully the landscape will not be as challenging in 2022.
The committee’s other option that had been considered features one-third of the council elected every two years with six-year terms and a limit of 12 years. Currently, councilors are elected to two-year terms with a maximum of 10 years. The mayor’s term is also two years.
The 12-month residency requirement would apply only to councilor and mayoral candidates — not to any city committee positions.
After some debating back and forth among councilors, Lehman issued a reminder to his colleagues.
“It seems like we are having the discussion as if we’re trying to determine if we’re going to implement this rather than if we’re trying to determine if we’re going to present it to the voters,” Lehman said.
If the idea moves forward following the public hearing, it would be placed on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
In other news from the May 11 meeting:
• The council received no comments in advance from the public for a hearing on proposed uses of state revenue-sharing funds. The city’s proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget shows $62,000 in expected revenue. The state allocates 14% out of its liquor tax funds to share with municipalities. Finance Director Joan Swanson said the funds will go into the General Fund.
• The council approved a total of $10,000 in emergency assistance to four organizations — $2,500 each to We Care, Vina Moses Center FISH Emergency program, ABC House and Strengthening Rural Families. Councilors debated the matter for about 45 minutes and passed it on a 4-1 vote. Niemann, who had made a suggestion of $1,500 to each of those four organizations to retain $4,000 to go to other local needs, voted against. Lehman, whose wife works for Strengthening Rural Families, recused himself from the discussion and did not vote.
• The council approved on a 6-0 vote $1,000 in emergency funding to the Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce, which has been active in helping local businesses maneuver through pandemic restrictions while struggling itself financially. Niemann, whose wife is the chamber’s executive director, recused himself from the discussion and vote.
• The council approved liquor licenses for 12 local businesses — Philomath Towne Pump, Ixtapa Mexican Restaurant, Jona’s Market, Philomath Market, Main Street Market 6, Eats & Treats Cafe, Main Street Chevron, The Meet’n Place, Vinwood Taphouse, Dollar General Store, The Dizzy Hen and the Woodsman Tavern.
• The council approved the awarding of a Public Works parking lot construction project to Mid-Valley Gravel for $86,111.46 with an additional contingency of $22,000 to be used if unknown circumstances arise during the work.
• The council approved on a roll-call vote a temporary ordinance to allow mayor and council candidates for the November election to file by declaration with payment of the $25 fee. Because of the pandemic, collecting signatures for the filing of a petition is not required, but is still an option to those interested in running.
• Philomath Connection ridership numbers dropped from 1,865 in February to 784 in April, a likely reflection of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions and possibly because of unemployment. The number was the lowest-ever recorded by the local bus service.
• The city gave its consensus approval for a parent group and participating businesses to place banners on utility poles in the downtown area to recognize graduating seniors. There is no cost to the city, only an addition to its insurance.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!