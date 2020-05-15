City schedules public hearing on committee's recommendation of 4-year staggered terms

Niemann and Thomas both brought up concerns with the timing of the proposal. Like the situation in the 1980s, Philomath appears to be headed into a difficult economic climate.

“We’re currently in a pretty significant crisis right now,” Niemann said. “Was there any discussion by the committee about that impacting interest in the duration of the term in the current environment?”

Edmonds said the current crisis wasn’t on the committee’s radar when recommendations were being finalized. But even so, Edmonds believes the pandemic situation differs from what happened in the 1980s.

“We are a much larger population now and we have many things going on in Philomath that were not going on then,” Edmonds said. “We have new businesses coming in, new residents coming in, new housing developments. So I think we’re a much stronger, healthier community both economically as well as just the number of residents. For those reasons, we considered that this is a different time than it was back at the time the charter was changed.”

Niemann pointed to the 2018 general election and the loss of two councilors in a matter of months after they had been sworn in to two-year terms.