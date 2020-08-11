You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City seeks to fill vacant Planning Commission seat after Gay's resignation

City seeks to fill vacant Planning Commission seat after Gay's resignation

{{featured_button_text}}
Philomath City Hall artwork
BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

The Philomath City Council will accept applications through Sept. 4 to fill a vacant position on the Planning Commission.

Jeannine Gay, a longtime city volunteer who is also a former mayor, resigned from the commission. The council hopes to next month appoint a local citizen to serve out the rest of her term, which runs through the end of December 2021.

Those interested in the position are asked to contact City Recorder Ruth Post at City Hall (980 Applegate St.) or by calling 541-929-6148 for more information or to receive an application form.

Applications will be accepted up until 5 p.m. on Sept. 4. Councilors will interview applicants and make a selection at its Sept. 14 meeting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City Council to meet Monday night
News

City Council to meet Monday night

The Philomath City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday via videoconferencing for its regular monthly meeting. However, the evening will begin a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News