City seeks to fill vacant Planning Commission seat after Gay's resignation

The Philomath City Council will accept applications through Sept. 4 to fill a vacant position on the Planning Commission.

Jeannine Gay, a longtime city volunteer who is also a former mayor, resigned from the commission. The council hopes to next month appoint a local citizen to serve out the rest of her term, which runs through the end of December 2021.

Those interested in the position are asked to contact City Recorder Ruth Post at City Hall (980 Applegate St.) or by calling 541-929-6148 for more information or to receive an application form.

Applications will be accepted up until 5 p.m. on Sept. 4. Councilors will interview applicants and make a selection at its Sept. 14 meeting.

