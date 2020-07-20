City surveying the public on streetscape design preferences

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Philomath Planning Commission is conducting a survey to solicit public input on the design of the city’s downtown district. Theme proposals include classic, modern or timber.

The survey focuses on the pedestrian component of the Downtown Streetscape Improvements Project area, which encompasses Main Street and Applegate Street between Seventh and 14th streets, along with various connector streets.

The survey includes questions on proposed design elements such as lighting, benches/trash receptacles, bike racks and preferred overall theme.

The streetscape project is scheduled for construction to begin in the spring of 2022. The city anticipates going out for bid in late 2021.

To take the survey, go to bit.ly/Streetscape-design-survey.

