You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
City surveying the public on streetscape design preferences

City surveying the public on streetscape design preferences

{{featured_button_text}}
PHS Streetscape Map

A map shows the general area encompassed in Philomath's proposed streetscape project.

 CITY OF PHILOMATH, PROVIDED

The Philomath Planning Commission is conducting a survey to solicit public input on the design of the city’s downtown district. Theme proposals include classic, modern or timber.

The survey focuses on the pedestrian component of the Downtown Streetscape Improvements Project area, which encompasses Main Street and Applegate Street between Seventh and 14th streets, along with various connector streets.

The survey includes questions on proposed design elements such as lighting, benches/trash receptacles, bike racks and preferred overall theme.

The streetscape project is scheduled for construction to begin in the spring of 2022. The city anticipates going out for bid in late 2021.

To take the survey, go to bit.ly/Streetscape-design-survey.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News