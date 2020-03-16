City temporarily suspends water shut-offs

The city of Philomath announced Monday morning that it is temporarily suspending water shut-offs.

"With an understanding that customers may be facing difficult financial constraints this month, and in an effort to reduce potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, the city will not be shutting customers ' water off for nonpayment this month," the city said in a social media post.

City officials stated that for those who received a shut-off notice last week or are behind on their water bill, call City Hall and make a payment over the phone and the additional $30 shut-off fee will be waived this month.

City Hall's lobby is closed to the public as a measure to limit the COVID-19 spread. The utility billing staff can be reached at 541-929-3501. Payments can also be placed in a secured utility box located in the City Hall parking lot.

