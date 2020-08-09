City to celebrate newest park with ribbon-cutting event on Aug. 19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Philomath plans to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the community next week to celebrate its newest addition to the park system. The event at Flossie Overman Discovery Park, 524 N. 11th St., will begin at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19.

The city had identified in its 2012 Parks Master Plan the need for a neighborhood park on the north side of town. The city owned a 0.42-acre lot on 11th Street north of Pioneer Street with only a well building on it.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department awarded Philomath a $201,756 grant to go toward the park’s construction. Various local organizations and businesses stepped in with contributions and efforts.

Amenities in the park include a basketball court, swings, slide, sand pump and boulders and logs to climb on. Described as a natural playscapes park, it provides hands-on opportunities to play and learn.

