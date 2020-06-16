Class of 2020 parade set for Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The community will have an opportunity to celebrate with Philomath High’s Class of 2020 with a parade through town Thursday evening.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. with participating graduates lining up at the high school. The route will be east down Applegate Street, right onto 30th Street, left onto Southwood Drive, left onto Mount Union Avenue and then to Benton View Drive, right onto Neabeack Hill Drive, right onto James Street, left onto Newton Street, left onto 26th Street and a right back onto to Applegate for a return to the high school.

Parade participants will be escorted by Philomath Fire & Rescue and followed by the Philomath Police Department. The city’s Public Works department is also assisting with the event.

Organizers are hoping that families and community members will line up along the route. Church lots along the way provide parking opportunities.

Students are being asked to decorate their vehicles with prizes to be awarded for the most creative, fun and best decorated. They can consider any theme with suggestions including a college the student plans to attend, a sport, school colors, Hawaiian or future profession.