Class of 2020: Teachers, friends, athletics add up to success for special graduate

Despite his challenges, Joel never backs down from a challenge, especially in athletics.

“It’s so neat to see the camaraderie that he has with other kids, it’s pretty special,” Evans said. “Don’t get me wrong, he can be a pain in the butt, too, just like any other kid.”

Yes, Joel has a sense of humor like anyone else.

“You can tell he’s joking with you because he’ll kind of duck his head a little bit and he’ll have this little grin on the side of his face,” Evans said. “And when he is really excited, he just has this big old smile that beams from ear to ear.”

Joel enjoyed joking around with others and that included with teammates.

“We like to have good-natured fun and give jabs at other people’s expense on our baseball team and Joel was right in the middle of all that stuff,” Webber said. “Man, he’s given people a hard time about things they’re doing on the baseball field, he’s not afraid, it was awesome. He’s a little mischievous dude; he’s all about mixing it up and getting after some guys. There are some hilarious stuff that comes out of his mouth, he gets the guys rolling.”

Ecker had similar experiences.