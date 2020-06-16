Class of 2020: Teachers, friends, athletics add up to success for special graduate

Arriving at Philomath Elementary as a fourth grader who had moved to town from Texas with his family, Joel Carrera embarked on a new educational experience that would change his life.
A special needs student, Joel had not been able to clear certain academic hurdles. But it didn’t take long for Rebecca and Russell McCarty to see their son make significant progress in the classroom after enrolling in his new school.
“I would say his life skills teachers have been amazing,” said Joel’s mother, Rebecca, singling out the work of Shelly Gruver at the elementary school, Ruth Johns at the middle school and Saff Evans at the high school. “He didn’t learn to read until he came here in the fourth grade and within a couple of months, he was reading. They just really push for these kids to succeed just like any other kid.
“If it wasn’t for that, I don’t think it would have been as successful.”
On Saturday at Clemens Field, Joel will receive his high school diploma along with the rest of the Class of 2020. Because of pandemic-related restrictions, the school will stage two separate ceremonies at 10 a.m. and noon with a limited, invitation-only crowd in the stands.
Moving on from high school can be an intimidating experience for some students but Joel said, “I’m excited to graduate ... I’m excited to move on.”
“He’s not too sure if he wants to get a job or try to see what he can do in college,” Rebecca said. “We’ll talk more throughout the summer, maybe something in sports, maybe something with animals.”
Joel’s involvement in athletics served as his greatest joy during his high school years.
“It’s very important to me,” he said. “That’s where I made my friends.”
Special needs students often become targets of bullying from immature students but that was not the case at Philomath.
“In our hometown, he was bullied and when we got here, everybody just has embraced him whether it’s been teachers or students,” Rebecca said. “He’s been involved in everything and everybody has treated him the exact same. They’ve befriended him, he’s popular, everybody likes him — the cool kids and the upperclassmen. We’ve never had a single issue since we’ve moved here.”
Basketball coach Blake Ecker remembered the first time he saw Joel. It was during a volleyball match and he noticed him along at the top of bleachers while the football players cheered on the Warriors from the student section. Ecker called over Austin Gerding, a popular PHS athlete, who at the time didn’t know much about Joel, then a freshman.
“Why don’t you grab him and bring him down with you guys,” Ecker said he told Gerding. “He looks like he wants to be involved and wants to cheer.”
Gerding did just that and Joel joined in. Added Ecker, “Austin did a great job of putting him in their group. It kind of makes your day thinking about something like that, about how good our kids are.”
That winter, Joel became part of Ecker’s basketball program as a manager.
“He had all of the same experiences as a player in terms of shaving, dressing nice and keeping himself of good standards within our community, to act in the right way,” Ecker said. “It was a really good experience all the way around for him.”
In the team’s final regular-season home game this past season against Woodburn, Joel wore the Warriors uniform for senior night. Ecker had hopes of getting him into the game but it didn’t work out with the outcome not decided until very late.
“I had talked to their coach beforehand and say, ‘hey, here’s our situation and I’m going to try to get him into the ballgame if I can,’” Ecker said. “But dog-gone it, we weren’t able to get him in. But he dressed down and was a part of it, which I think he was excited to do, too.”
Basketball has been Joel’s favorite sport. Besides assisting the program as a student manager all four years in high school, Joel played with Philomath High’s Unified team.
“I’ve played basketball since I was in middle school,” he said.
When Joel was asked for a quote about his best senior year memory, Evans said he replied with a reference to basketball: “When we won first place at Special Olympics.”
Evans said Joel started high school as a quiet, shy kid who wasn’t sure where he belonged. His love for athletics played a key role in his development.
“He loves sports so much and he wanted to be on the football team — the first time as a manager,” Evans said. “I walked out with him and talked to the coach at the time and they just welcomed him with open arms. After that, he was pretty independent.”
Joel followed up with basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring as Ecker and baseball coach Levi Webber welcomed him.
“Through these four years, he’s just really grown into a nice young man,” Evans said, “Yeah, he has struggles but boy, he doesn’t let that hold him back on anything.”
Football coach Tony Matta said Joel was one of the most enthusiastic and hard-working students in the football program. He was always at practice and would be the first to want to help with a drill.
“You’d say, ‘hey, I need someone to jump in on the scout D-line’ and here’s Joel, who’s not a very big guy to begin with, and he’s the first guy running out,” Matta said. “He’s just gung-ho and wants to be involved and would give you the shirt off his back. He’s that kind of kid.”
Matta said that he was happy to see Joel experience the touchdown run that had been arranged at the end of the Sisters game.
“You can see just from the reaction from everybody in the stands how much people care about him,” Matta said. “And that’s certainly a tribute to who Joel is.”
After basketball, Joel was also welcomed into the baseball program.
“He came out and he just jumped in the middle of it right away,” Webber said. “That’s the thing I think everybody loves about Joel. He’s not afraid and he just wants to be a part of it and gets in there and mixes it up.”
A few years later, he got into some games. Webber admits he was apprehensive at first with the fear that Joel might get hurt. But the coach recalled his mom saying that Joel’s a tough kid and if he gets hit with the ball, he shakes it off.
During the summer of 2017, Webber and Crescent Valley coach Ryan Starwalt, who is a PHS graduate, arranged for Joel to appear in a summer league game.
“We got him in and the CV kids were awesome,” Webber said. “He got a couple of bats, scored a run, it was a lot of fun to see him get out there.”
Other appearances in games followed and Webber said opposing coaches and players were always gracious.
Despite his challenges, Joel never backs down from a challenge, especially in athletics.
“It’s so neat to see the camaraderie that he has with other kids, it’s pretty special,” Evans said. “Don’t get me wrong, he can be a pain in the butt, too, just like any other kid.”
Yes, Joel has a sense of humor like anyone else.
“You can tell he’s joking with you because he’ll kind of duck his head a little bit and he’ll have this little grin on the side of his face,” Evans said. “And when he is really excited, he just has this big old smile that beams from ear to ear.”
Joel enjoyed joking around with others and that included with teammates.
“We like to have good-natured fun and give jabs at other people’s expense on our baseball team and Joel was right in the middle of all that stuff,” Webber said. “Man, he’s given people a hard time about things they’re doing on the baseball field, he’s not afraid, it was awesome. He’s a little mischievous dude; he’s all about mixing it up and getting after some guys. There are some hilarious stuff that comes out of his mouth, he gets the guys rolling.”
Ecker had similar experiences.
“He’s just like any other young man where if I wasn’t in the locker room, he’d get a little squirrelly,” Ecker said. “There were a couple of times that I’d catch him doing something and he’d say, ‘No, I didn’t do that’ and it was just hilarious and funny."
Joel said it was hard to finish the school year at home. “Not having my friends around” was the most challenging part, he said.
Evans said his classmates were there to help motivate Joel after the school closed down because of the pandemic. Evans encouraged them to communicate with Joel through email so he could practice his typing in addition to occasional chats on the phone.
Evans will enjoy watching Joel and others turn their tassels on Saturday.
“Every year I’m just in awe of all of our kids graduating and going through and walking; they’ve come a long way,” Evans said. “When I first started here umpteen years ago, I’m not sure if they walked. I just made sure that they did because it’s their class and kids they grew up just like anybody else. It’s really exciting.”
Along with his parents, the family also includes older brother, Shawn Aranda, and younger brother, Jace Carrera, who is also a part of the graduating class.
His mother speaks with pride about the hard work he put in to reach graduation day.
“It’s been a journey but he took it on like nothing,” she said. “But it’s been a huge deal.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!