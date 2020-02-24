You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Clemens Primary School's kindergarten orientation set for April 8

Clemens Primary School's kindergarten orientation set for April 8

{{featured_button_text}}
Clemens Primary School artwork
BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

Clemens Primary School plans to host its kindergarten orientation from 6-7 p.m. April 8 for all parents who will enroll children in Philomath schools next fall.

The evening begins with a presentation by staff in the school’s library. Student registration follows and families can also visit classrooms and socialize with staff, families and other organizations.

To register, students must reside in the Philomath School District, be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020, and provide an official birth certificate and immunization records. If parents are unable to attend the meeting, enrollment will be available online at the Philomath School District website (www.philomathsd.net). For more information, call 541-929-2082.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Museum plans free Kids Day
News

Museum plans free Kids Day

The Benton County Historical Museum will continue its Kids Day program Saturday with an event that runs from 12:30-3 p.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News