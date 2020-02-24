Clemens Primary School's kindergarten orientation set for April 8

Clemens Primary School plans to host its kindergarten orientation from 6-7 p.m. April 8 for all parents who will enroll children in Philomath schools next fall.

The evening begins with a presentation by staff in the school’s library. Student registration follows and families can also visit classrooms and socialize with staff, families and other organizations.

To register, students must reside in the Philomath School District, be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020, and provide an official birth certificate and immunization records. If parents are unable to attend the meeting, enrollment will be available online at the Philomath School District website (www.philomathsd.net). For more information, call 541-929-2082.