Coastal influence helps lessen potential for fire

Miller offered this example. When they’re helping out on a major fire, say one of those down in California like they have in past years, one of the first things they do to try to protect property is “prep a house.”

“We clean out the gutters, we blow off the roofs, we make sure the underside is covered by plywood, pieces of metal, whatever we can, to make sure the embers don’t get under the house,” Miller said. “What happens is the leaves and the pine needles, they can ignite under there and if we can’t get in there for an hour and then the house is fully involved by the time we get back in there to check it.”

There are also situations when there’s no time with a fast-moving fire on the way and that prep work can’t be finished.

“Sometimes we’re just trying to get people out of the way or we do as much as we can and then get the heck out of Dodge and let the fire come through and then we come in after,” he said.

Lightning has been the primary cause of fires this summer.

“Most people don’t know this, but we had quite a few that went up in this area, too, or at least in Eastern Oregon up through Bend, Warm Springs, those areas, that were ignited by lightning,” Miller said.