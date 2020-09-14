Coming to terms: Exhibit a reminder of Japanese incarceration

The museum chose to augment the showing by adding a set of Japanese kimonos from Corvallis fiber artist Karen Miller.

The exhibit opened Aug. 21 but does not yet have a closing date. “It will definitely go through September and hopefully longer,” he said.

Tolonen said he understands why viewers might see parallels between the exhibit and some of the questions Americans find themselves asking today, but the museum didn’t seek to show the posters for that reason, necessarily.

“I believe it’s an objective look at the history. Hopefully visitors will draw their own conclusion,” he said. “Each poster starts with a question, something like, ‘Why did this happen,’ or, ‘How could we keep from happening again,’ that kind of do fit in with our current political situation. But I don’t think they’re politically left or right.”

“Righting a Wrong” looks at immigration, prejudice, civil rights, heroism and what it means to be an American.

Following the attack on Pearl Harbor by Japan on Dec. 7, 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the order that forced Japanese Americans out of their homes and scattered them among 10 camps west of the Mississippi.