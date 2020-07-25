Comment on preservation grant award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The public invited to comment on a federal preservation grant award in Benton County.

The county received a grant through the federal Historic Preservation Fund, administered by Oregon State Historic Preservation Office, to fund projects at the Independent School on Fern Road south of Philomath and the Willamette Grange on Greenberry Road southwest of Corvallis.

The Independent Community Club plans to improve ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) access at the schoolhouse. The grange needs repairs to the portico and siding.

To provide comments or learn more information about the projects, visit the federal grant public comment section online at bit.ly/OPRD-grants or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oregon.gov or 503-986-0685. The deadline to provide comments is Aug. 30.

