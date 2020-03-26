Committee moves forward labor agreement that includes raises for city employees

Back in October when the Philomath City Council got together to agree on policy decisions to guide a bargaining strategy heading into labor negotiations, the economy was humming right along.
In the following months, the financial outlook continued to improve with Philomath finally climbing out of holes that had developed through some challenging times. A considerable amount of give-and-take occurs at the bargaining table but City Manager Chris Workman and Finance Director Joan Swanson came out of it with a feeling of success.
The proposed contracts include a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for all city employees. In addition, the majority of the city’s workers will also receive a 3% raise while moving up their respective salary schedules. In return, Philomath was solidifying itself as competitive with other cities of comparable size to maintain top employees and recruit high-quality candidates.
It all sounded good and everything fell into place.
Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit. And now, the perception of handing out raises doesn’t seem like it would go over very well with the public.
Meeting online Tuesday through videoconferencing technology, the three members of the Philomath Finance and Administration Committee had a tough decision to make — move forward labor agreements that had been finalized or scrap the whole process and start over.
The committee spent nearly three hours on the topic with Workman and Swanson providing a very detailed analysis of the process and the results. The union that represents the public works employees ratified its agreement on Feb. 25. The police union moved its agreement forward on Tuesday only hours before the committee’s meeting was scheduled to start. Salary schedule adjustments were also made to nonrepresented employees and managers.
In the end, the committee unanimously approved three separate motions in favor of each agreement. The committee’s recommendation forwards the matter to the City Council but arriving at that point did not appear to be an easy process.
With the coronavirus pandemic in full swing and unknown impacts on the economy, committee members seemed hesitant about pulling the trigger on raises, or at least on the cost-of-living raises. Everyone agreed that public perception was not going to be good during a time that has become very difficult financially for many residents and businesses in the city.
“The general public typically is opposed to pay increases for government employees — even in good times and especially in bad times,” Workman said. “So there’s potentially going to be some negative perception in granting any type of salary increases to public employees right now.”
Michael Snyder, who served as a consultant, expressed concern about the timing of the salary increases and needing a substantial reason to request contract renegotiations, Workman said.
“For us to go back to the table now ... after we’ve presented an offer in good faith and they’ve accepted it in good faith, we’d have to have some good standing, a good reason of what has substantially changed to want to come back and renegotiate,” Workman said.
Councilor David Low said, “COVID-19 seems pretty substantial” and asked Workman for his definition.
“It would have to be more than we just changed our mind. Part of the city’s problem is because we’ve seen the revenue increases we’ve seen, we offered these salaries because we could afford them,” Workman said. “The city is in good standing financially ... even with the stock market being as volatile as it is, the city’s position is pretty straightforward.”
You have free articles remaining.
Swanson said contracts can always be renegotiated in the future at the direction of the council.
“Certainly if a year from now or two years from now, if the city is having financial difficulties because of the coronavirus and property taxes are plummeting and whatever is happening, absolutely, we’ll be right back talking to the council about do you want us to go and renegotiate these contracts because we can no longer afford it for unforeseen circumstances,” Swanson said.
As for this year, Workman said the unions would not be required to return to the table, which if that occurred, the matter would need to be settled through arbitration.
Public perception, by the way, does not constitute a reason to go back to the bargaining table either. Workman said he was told an arbiter wouldn’t even consider that argument.
If the City Council later ends up voting down the labor contracts and salary schedules, the process would start all over, although Swanson said that would be problematic after the council had established parameters for the bargaining team heading into the talks.
“From the staff part, I feel like we’ve done what we were asked to do,” Workman said.
Workman said two issues with the salary schedule were resolved — changes to step increases to make Philomath more competitive with comparable cities and re-establishing appropriate salary spacing between management and nonmanagement positions.
Also, an important target percentage during the negotiations was to place the city’s salaries and benefits in the 70% to 75% range of comparable cities — something that the City Council wanted to see. Currently, Philomath sits at about 50%.
To put the numbers in perspective, Swanson said that currently, the city pays out about $1.8 million in salaries. The 3% COLA plus the 3% step increase (to most employees, not all) would add about $107,000 to that amount
The cost of living adjustment, often referred to by its acronym, COLA, was one of the topics that brought comments of concern from both Chas Jones and Matthew Lehman. As indicated, the COLA had been negotiated at 3% based on an economy that was performing well. During the last three-year contract cycle, the COLA had been 2% and the Consumer Price Index during that 2017-19 stretch came out to 2.1%, 1.9% and 2.3%, respectively.
However, the recent pandemic has impacted current CPI projections, which are “significantly lower today than they were at the time the 3% COLA was negotiated,” Workman said.
Said Jones, “For me, the 3% COLA does not feel very good to be contracted into that for three years right now. I don’t know how anyone else feels, but that just doesn’t feel right.”
Added Low, “You can’t really prepare for a black swan event every time you enter into a plan for doing something in the future and what we have now is just that and we’ll adjust as we go forward,” Low said. “We just don’t know what the future will hold and we just go with the best that we can with what’s presented here.”
The committee voted on three different motions — approving the contract with the public works union, the contract with the police union and the salary schedule for unrepresented and management positions. All three passed on 3-0 votes.
The full City Council will presumably take on the issue at its next meeting, which currently is scheduled for April 13.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!