Committee moves forward labor agreement that includes raises for city employees

Public perception, by the way, does not constitute a reason to go back to the bargaining table either. Workman said he was told an arbiter wouldn’t even consider that argument.

If the City Council later ends up voting down the labor contracts and salary schedules, the process would start all over, although Swanson said that would be problematic after the council had established parameters for the bargaining team heading into the talks.

“From the staff part, I feel like we’ve done what we were asked to do,” Workman said.

Workman said two issues with the salary schedule were resolved — changes to step increases to make Philomath more competitive with comparable cities and re-establishing appropriate salary spacing between management and nonmanagement positions.

Also, an important target percentage during the negotiations was to place the city’s salaries and benefits in the 70% to 75% range of comparable cities — something that the City Council wanted to see. Currently, Philomath sits at about 50%.

To put the numbers in perspective, Swanson said that currently, the city pays out about $1.8 million in salaries. The 3% COLA plus the 3% step increase (to most employees, not all) would add about $107,000 to that amount