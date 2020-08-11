Community Calendar: Aug. 12-19, 2020

GOVERNMENT
THURSDAY, AUG. 13
Philomath Park Advisory Board: 5 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St. (limited number of chairs available because of pandemic restrictions), meeting through videoconferencing (information on how to join on city’s website), agendas published online at ci.philomath.or.us, 541-929-6148.
MONDAY, AUG. 17
Philomath School Board: 7 p.m., meeting through videoconferencing, livestreamed for public on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/Philomath-School-District-Board-Chamber-111622110478893), agendas, packets published online at philomathsd.net, 541-929-3169.
Note: A Philomath Planning Commission meeting for this date at 6 p.m. is tentative. Check the city's website for the latest information.
TUESDAY, AUG. 18
Benton County Board of Commissioners: 9 a.m., work session and meeting through videoconferencing, livestreamed for public on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/BentonCoGov), co.benton.or.us/calendar, 541-766-6800.
Note: A Philomath Inclusivity Ad Hoc Committee meeting for this date at 6 p.m. is tentative. Check the city's website for the latest information.
EVENTS
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12
Philomath School District Town Hall: 6 p.m., livestream via Facebook at www.facebook.com/PhilomathSchools, school updates.
THURSDAY, AUG. 13
Philomath Lions Club Book Sale: Noon-6 p.m., Skirvin Park, Philomath Frolic & Rodeo grounds, 502 S. 13th St.
FRIDAY, AUG. 14
Philomath Lions Club Book Sale: Noon-6 p.m., Skirvin Park, Philomath Frolic & Rodeo grounds, 502 S. 13th St.
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
Philomath Lions Club Book Sale: Noon-4 p.m., Skirvin Park, Philomath Frolic & Rodeo grounds, 502 S. 13th St.
SUNDAY, AUG. 16
Philomath Farmers’ Market: 2-5 p.m., Philomath Community Library’s parking lot, 1050 Applegate St., bountifulbackyard.org/market.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19
Flossie Overman Discovery Park Dedication: 7 p.m., 524 N. 11th St., ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the city of Philomath.
SUPPORT GROUPS
THURSDAY, AUG. 13
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
SUNDAY, AUG. 16
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
MONDAY, AUG. 17
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
TUESDAY, AUG. 18
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., take-out meals only (east-side ramp), www.collegeumc.com, 541-929-2412.
SPORTS CALENDAR: For a list of sporting events, see Scoreboard in the sports section.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!