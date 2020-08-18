Community Calendar: Aug. 19-26, 2020

GOVERNMENT
TUESDAY, AUG. 25
Benton County Board of Commissioners: 9 a.m., work session and meeting through videoconferencing, livestreamed for public on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/BentonCoGov), co.benton.or.us/calendar, 541-766-6800.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26
Philomath Finance/Administration Committee: 4 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St. (limited number of chairs available because of pandemic restrictions), meeting through videoconferencing (information on how to join on city’s website), agendas published online at ci.philomath.or.us, 541-929-6148.
EVENTS
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19
Flossie Overman Discovery Park Ribbon-Cutting Celebration: 7 p.m., 524 N. 11th St., city to host special event in celebration of new park’s official opening.
SUNDAY, AUG. 23
Philomath Farmers’ Market: 2-5 p.m., Philomath Community Library’s parking lot, 1050 Applegate St., bountifulbackyard.org/market.
SUPPORT GROUPS
THURSDAY, AUG. 20
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
SUNDAY, AUG. 23
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
MONDAY, AUG. 24
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
TUESDAY, AUG. 25
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., take-out meals only (east-side ramp), www.collegeumc.com, 541-929-2412.
