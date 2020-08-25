Community Calendar: Aug. 26-Sept. 2, 2020

GOVERNMENT
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26
Philomath Finance/Administration Committee: 4 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St. (limited number of chairs available for those without internet/phone access), meeting through videoconferencing (information on how to join on city’s website), agendas published online at ci.philomath.or.us, 541-929-6148.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 1
Benton County Board of Commissioners: 9 a.m. (work session), noon (regular meeting), meeting through videoconferencing, livestreamed for public on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/BentonCoGov), co.benton.or.us/calendar, 541-766-6800.
EVENTS
SUNDAY, AUG. 30
Philomath Farmers’ Market: 2-5 p.m., Philomath Community Library’s parking lot, 1050 Applegate St., bountifulbackyard.org/market.
SUPPORT GROUPS
THURSDAY, AUG. 27
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
SUNDAY, AUG. 30
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
MONDAY, AUG. 31
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 1
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., take-out meals only (east-side ramp), www.collegeumc.com, 541-929-2412.
