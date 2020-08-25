 Skip to main content
Community Calendar: Aug. 26-Sept. 2, 2020

Philomath calendar artwork

GOVERNMENT

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26

Philomath Finance/Administration Committee: 4 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St. (limited number of chairs available for those without internet/phone access), meeting through videoconferencing (information on how to join on city’s website), agendas published online at ci.philomath.or.us, 541-929-6148.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 1

Benton County Board of Commissioners: 9 a.m. (work session), noon (regular meeting), meeting through videoconferencing, livestreamed for public on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/BentonCoGov), co.benton.or.us/calendar, 541-766-6800.

EVENTS

SUNDAY, AUG. 30

Philomath Farmers’ Market: 2-5 p.m., Philomath Community Library’s parking lot, 1050 Applegate St., bountifulbackyard.org/market.

SUPPORT GROUPS

THURSDAY, AUG. 27

Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

SUNDAY, AUG. 30

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

MONDAY, AUG. 31

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 1

Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., take-out meals only (east-side ramp), www.collegeumc.com, 541-929-2412.

