Community Calendar: Dec. 25, 2019-Jan. 1, 2020

ORGANIZATIONS
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Fourth Friday Fun: 7-11 p.m., Marys River Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road.
LIBRARY
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Winter Break Family Movie: 1:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., enjoy treats while watching “Frozen,” rated PG with a running time of 1 hour, 49 minutes, 541-929-3016.
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
Wiggly Wobbler Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children up to age 24 months, 541-929-3016.
New Year’s Day: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., children and families invited to celebrate New Year’s with fun activities, 541-929-3016.
SUPPORT GROUPS
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 877-233-4287.
THURSDAY, DEC. 26
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Celebrate Recovery: 6:30-9 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St., Christ-centered 12-step program to deal with all hurts, habits and hang-ups, light supper provided, babysitting available, 541-760-8531.
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 877-233-4287.
