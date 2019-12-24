You are the owner of this article.
Community Calendar: Dec. 25, 2019-Jan. 1, 2020

Philomath calendar artwork

ORGANIZATIONS

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Fourth Friday Fun: 7-11 p.m., Marys River Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road.

LIBRARY

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Winter Break Family Movie: 1:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., enjoy treats while watching “Frozen,” rated PG with a running time of 1 hour, 49 minutes, 541-929-3016.

TUESDAY, DEC. 31

Wiggly Wobbler Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children up to age 24 months, 541-929-3016.

New Year’s Day: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., children and families invited to celebrate New Year’s with fun activities, 541-929-3016.

SUPPORT GROUPS

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 877-233-4287.

THURSDAY, DEC. 26

Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

Celebrate Recovery: 6:30-9 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St., Christ-centered 12-step program to deal with all hurts, habits and hang-ups, light supper provided, babysitting available, 541-760-8531.

SUNDAY, DEC. 29

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

TUESDAY, DEC. 31

Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 877-233-4287.

SPORTS CALENDAR: For a list of sporting events, see Scoreboard in the sports section.

