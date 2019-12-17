Community Calendar: Dec. 18-24, 2019

ORGANIZATIONS
THURSDAY, DEC. 19
Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon: Noon, Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St.
SCHOOLS
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
Winter Performing Arts Concert: 7 p.m., Philomath High School auditorium, 2054 Applegate St., holiday music program with PHS jazz band, wind ensemble, concert choir, free admission.
LIBRARY
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, 541-929-3016.
Teen Night: 5:15-7 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., play games, make art, open to middle and high school students, snacks and supplies provided, 541-929-3016.
FRIDAY, DEC. 20
Adults Crafts & Coffee: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., ages 16 and up, art, coloring, conversation, music, treats, supplies available or bring own, December project will be winter crafts (baseball snowmen, tea light snowmen, paper stars, etc.), 541-929-3016.
Teen Book Club: 1:15-2:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., open to middle and high school students, snacks and supplies provided, 541-929-3016.
TUESDAY, DEC. 24
Wiggly Wobbler Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children up to age 24 months, 541-929-3016.
SUPPORT GROUPS
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 877-233-4287.
THURSDAY, DEC. 19
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Celebrate Recovery: 6:30-9 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St., Christ-centered 12-step program to deal with all hurts, habits and hang-ups, light supper provided, babysitting available, 541-760-8531.
SUNDAY, DEC. 22
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
TUESDAY, DEC. 24
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., no regular soup kitchen but light meal to be served.