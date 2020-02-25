You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Community Calendar: Feb. 26-March 4, 2020

Community Calendar: Feb. 26-March 4, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Philomath calendar artwork

GOVERNMENT

FRIDAY, FEB. 28

Philomath Finance and Administration Committee: 3:30 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St., agendas published online at ci.philomath.or.us, 541-929-6148.

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

Benton County Board of Commissioners: 9 a.m. (work session), noon (regular meeting), commissioners’ office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, co.benton.or.us, 541-766-6800.

Philomath Fire & Rescue Board of Directors: 3 p.m., Station 201, 1035 Main St., meeting information at philomathfire.com, 541-360-0030.

ORGANIZATIONS

FRIDAY, FEB. 28

Fourth Friday Fun: 7-11 p.m., Marys River Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road, marysrivergrange.org, 541-829-2907.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

Marys River Grange: 6:30 p.m., potluck and social; 7 p.m., presentation; 7:30 p.m., business meeting; Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road, marysrivergrange.org, 541-829-2907.

LIBRARY

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26

Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

Family Craft Day: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

MONDAY, MARCH 2

Beginning Guitar Instruction: 1-2 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for teens (12 years and older) and adult, registration required, bring own guitar, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

Evening Book Club: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., pick up copy of month’s book at front desk, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

Wiggly Wobbler Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children up to age 24 months, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

Makers Club: 4-5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., explore 3D printing, virtual reality, robots and more, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

SUPPORT GROUPS

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.

THURSDAY, FEB. 27

Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, aa-oregon.org.

Celebrate Recovery: 6:30-9 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St., Christ-centered 12-step program to deal with all hurts, habits and hang-ups, light supper provided, babysitting available, www.celebraterecovery.com, 541-760-8531.

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., www.collegeumc.com, 541-929-2412.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.

SPORTS CALENDAR: For a list of sporting events, see Scoreboard in the sports section.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Museum plans free Kids Day
News

Museum plans free Kids Day

The Benton County Historical Museum will continue its Kids Day program Saturday with an event that runs from 12:30-3 p.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News