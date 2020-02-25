Community Calendar: Feb. 26-March 4, 2020

GOVERNMENT
FRIDAY, FEB. 28
Philomath Finance and Administration Committee: 3:30 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St., agendas published online at ci.philomath.or.us, 541-929-6148.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
Benton County Board of Commissioners: 9 a.m. (work session), noon (regular meeting), commissioners’ office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, co.benton.or.us, 541-766-6800.
Philomath Fire & Rescue Board of Directors: 3 p.m., Station 201, 1035 Main St., meeting information at philomathfire.com, 541-360-0030.
ORGANIZATIONS
FRIDAY, FEB. 28
Fourth Friday Fun: 7-11 p.m., Marys River Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road, marysrivergrange.org, 541-829-2907.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
Marys River Grange: 6:30 p.m., potluck and social; 7 p.m., presentation; 7:30 p.m., business meeting; Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road, marysrivergrange.org, 541-829-2907.
LIBRARY
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26
Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Family Craft Day: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
MONDAY, MARCH 2
Beginning Guitar Instruction: 1-2 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for teens (12 years and older) and adult, registration required, bring own guitar, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Evening Book Club: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., pick up copy of month’s book at front desk, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
Wiggly Wobbler Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children up to age 24 months, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Makers Club: 4-5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., explore 3D printing, virtual reality, robots and more, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
SUPPORT GROUPS
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.
THURSDAY, FEB. 27
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, aa-oregon.org.
Celebrate Recovery: 6:30-9 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St., Christ-centered 12-step program to deal with all hurts, habits and hang-ups, light supper provided, babysitting available, www.celebraterecovery.com, 541-760-8531.
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., www.collegeumc.com, 541-929-2412.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.
