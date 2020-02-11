Community Calendar: Feb. 12-19, 2020

GOVERNMENT
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12
Kings Valley Charter School Board: 7 p.m., 38840 Kings Valley Highway, information online at www.philomathsd.net, 541-929-2134.
TUESDAY, FEB. 18
Benton County Board of Commissioners: 9 a.m. (work session), noon (regular meeting), commissioners’ office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, bit.ly/bc-commissioners-calendar, 541-766-6800.
Philomath Planning Commission: 6 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St., work session, agendas published online at bit.ly/philomath-pc-agenda, 541-929-6148.
SPECIAL EVENTS
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
Philomath Samaritan Awards: 6:30 p.m., Philomath High School, 2054 Applegate St., hosted by Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce, annual event to recognize community volunteers, request complimentary tickets by calling 541-929-2454 or director@philomathchamber.org.
ORGANIZATIONS
THURSDAY, FEB. 13
Philomath Scout Lodge Board of Directors: 6 p.m., Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Road, 541-929-7619, philomathscoutlodge.com.
Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Board of Directors: 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St., 541-929-2611, philomathfrolic.org.
SCHOOLS
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
Family Movie Night: 6:30 p.m., 38840 Kings Valley Highway, child care available, www.philomathsd.net, 541-929-2134.
LIBRARY
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12
Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Squishtivities: 10:30-11 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., for up to age 5, squish, design and play, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
You have free articles remaining.
Leap Into Reading Book Club: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for K-2 readers with discussion, activities, snack, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
THURSDAY, FEB. 13
Philomath Tech Help Lab: 2-4 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., free help with basic computer and device tasks (downloading ebooks or audiobooks, using email and more), by appointment only, set up by calling 541-929-3016.
TUESDAY, FEB. 18
Wiggly Wobbler Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children up to age 24 months, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Brown Bag Book Club: Noon-1 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., pick up copy of month’s book at front desk, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Teen Night: 5:15-7 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., play games, make art, open to middle and high school students, snacks and supplies provided, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
SUPPORT GROUPS
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.
THURSDAY, FEB. 13
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Celebrate Recovery: 6:30-9 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St., Christ-centered 12-step program to deal with all hurts, habits and hang-ups, light supper provided, babysitting available, www.celebraterecovery.com, 541-760-8531.
SUNDAY, FEB. 16
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
TUESDAY, FEB. 18
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., www.collegeumc.com, 541-929-2412.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.
SPORTS CALENDAR: For a list of sporting events, see Scoreboard in the sports section.