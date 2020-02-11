You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Community Calendar: Feb. 12-19, 2020

Community Calendar: Feb. 12-19, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Philomath calendar artwork

GOVERNMENT

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12

Kings Valley Charter School Board: 7 p.m., 38840 Kings Valley Highway, information online at www.philomathsd.net, 541-929-2134.

TUESDAY, FEB. 18

Benton County Board of Commissioners: 9 a.m. (work session), noon (regular meeting), commissioners’ office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, bit.ly/bc-commissioners-calendar, 541-766-6800.

Philomath Planning Commission: 6 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St., work session, agendas published online at bit.ly/philomath-pc-agenda, 541-929-6148.

SPECIAL EVENTS

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19

Philomath Samaritan Awards: 6:30 p.m., Philomath High School, 2054 Applegate St., hosted by Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce, annual event to recognize community volunteers, request complimentary tickets by calling 541-929-2454 or director@philomathchamber.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

THURSDAY, FEB. 13

Philomath Scout Lodge Board of Directors: 6 p.m., Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Road, 541-929-7619, philomathscoutlodge.com.

Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Board of Directors: 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St., 541-929-2611, philomathfrolic.org.

SCHOOLS

SATURDAY, FEB. 15

Family Movie Night: 6:30 p.m., 38840 Kings Valley Highway, child care available, www.philomathsd.net, 541-929-2134.

LIBRARY

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12

Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

Squishtivities: 10:30-11 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., for up to age 5, squish, design and play, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

Leap Into Reading Book Club: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for K-2 readers with discussion, activities, snack, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

THURSDAY, FEB. 13

Philomath Tech Help Lab: 2-4 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., free help with basic computer and device tasks (downloading ebooks or audiobooks, using email and more), by appointment only, set up by calling 541-929-3016.

TUESDAY, FEB. 18

Wiggly Wobbler Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children up to age 24 months, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19

Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

Brown Bag Book Club: Noon-1 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., pick up copy of month’s book at front desk, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

Teen Night: 5:15-7 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., play games, make art, open to middle and high school students, snacks and supplies provided, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

SUPPORT GROUPS

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.

THURSDAY, FEB. 13

Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

Celebrate Recovery: 6:30-9 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St., Christ-centered 12-step program to deal with all hurts, habits and hang-ups, light supper provided, babysitting available, www.celebraterecovery.com, 541-760-8531.

SUNDAY, FEB. 16

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

TUESDAY, FEB. 18

Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., www.collegeumc.com, 541-929-2412.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.

SPORTS CALENDAR: For a list of sporting events, see Scoreboard in the sports section.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News