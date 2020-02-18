You are the owner of this article.
Community Calendar: Feb. 19-26, 2020

GOVERNMENT

THURSDAY, FEB. 20

Philomath School Board: 6 p.m., Philomath School District Office, 1620 Applegate St., work session, agenda includes district objectives and priorities, student needs, master schedule options, student pathways, philomathsd.net, 541-929-3169.

MONDAY, FEB. 24

Philomath City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St., Urban Renewal Council also to meet, agendas, packets published online at bit.ly/philomath-packets, 541-929-6148.

Philomath City Council, Planning Commission and Comprehensive Plan Technical Advisory Committee: 7 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St., agenda published online at bit.ly/philomath-packets, 541-929-6148.

Philomath School Board: 7 p.m., Philomath School District Office, 1620 Applegate St., executive session also scheduled for 6 p.m. (closed to public), agendas, packets published online at bit.ly/Philomath-schools-packet, 541-929-3169.

TUESDAY, FEB. 25

Benton County Board of Commissioners: 9 a.m., commissioners’ office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, bit.ly/bc-commissioners-calendar, 541-766-6800.

SPECIAL EVENTS

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19

Philomath Samaritan Awards: 6:30 p.m., Philomath High School, 2054 Applegate St., hosted by Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce, annual event to recognize community volunteers, request complimentary tickets by calling 541-929-2454 or director@philomathchamber.org.

SATURDAY, FEB. 22

Kids Day at the Museum: 12:30-3 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., storytelling, scavenger hunts, hands-on activities, for ages 5-10 and their families and friends, free, bentoncountymuseum.org, 541-929-6230.

ORGANIZATIONS

THURSDAY, FEB. 20

Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon: Noon, Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St., guest speaker to be Mayor Eric Niemann with his annual “State of the City” talk, student recognition, RSVP attendance to director@philomathchamber.org or 541-929-2454.

LIBRARY

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19

Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

Brown Bag Book Club: Noon-1 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., pick up copy of month’s book at front desk, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

Teen Night: 5:15-7 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., play games, make art, open to middle and high school students, snacks and supplies provided, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

FRIDAY, FEB. 21

Adults Crafts & Coffee: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., ages 16 and up, art, coloring, conversation, music, treats, supplies available or bring own, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

Teen Book Club: 1:15-2:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., open to middle and high school students, pick up copy of month’s book at front desk, snacks and supplies provided, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

MONDAY, FEB. 24

Writers Group: 6-7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., share work, writing tips and constructive critique, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

TUESDAY, FEB. 25

Wiggly Wobbler Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children up to age 24 months, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

Adults Crafts & Coffee: 6-7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., ages 16 and up, art, coloring, conversation, music, treats, supplies available or bring own, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26

Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

Family Craft Day: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

SUPPORT GROUPS

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.

THURSDAY, FEB. 20

Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

Celebrate Recovery: 6:30-9 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St., Christ-centered 12-step program to deal with all hurts, habits and hang-ups, light supper provided, babysitting available, www.celebraterecovery.com, 541-760-8531.

SUNDAY, FEB. 23

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

MONDAY, FEB. 24

Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., www.collegeumc.com, 541-929-2412.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.

