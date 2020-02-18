Community Calendar: Feb. 19-26, 2020

GOVERNMENT
THURSDAY, FEB. 20
Philomath School Board: 6 p.m., Philomath School District Office, 1620 Applegate St., work session, agenda includes district objectives and priorities, student needs, master schedule options, student pathways, philomathsd.net, 541-929-3169.
MONDAY, FEB. 24
Philomath City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St., Urban Renewal Council also to meet, agendas, packets published online at bit.ly/philomath-packets, 541-929-6148.
Philomath City Council, Planning Commission and Comprehensive Plan Technical Advisory Committee: 7 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St., agenda published online at bit.ly/philomath-packets, 541-929-6148.
Philomath School Board: 7 p.m., Philomath School District Office, 1620 Applegate St., executive session also scheduled for 6 p.m. (closed to public), agendas, packets published online at bit.ly/Philomath-schools-packet, 541-929-3169.
TUESDAY, FEB. 25
Benton County Board of Commissioners: 9 a.m., commissioners’ office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, bit.ly/bc-commissioners-calendar, 541-766-6800.
SPECIAL EVENTS
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
Philomath Samaritan Awards: 6:30 p.m., Philomath High School, 2054 Applegate St., hosted by Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce, annual event to recognize community volunteers, request complimentary tickets by calling 541-929-2454 or director@philomathchamber.org.
SATURDAY, FEB. 22
Kids Day at the Museum: 12:30-3 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., storytelling, scavenger hunts, hands-on activities, for ages 5-10 and their families and friends, free, bentoncountymuseum.org, 541-929-6230.
ORGANIZATIONS
THURSDAY, FEB. 20
Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon: Noon, Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St., guest speaker to be Mayor Eric Niemann with his annual “State of the City” talk, student recognition, RSVP attendance to director@philomathchamber.org or 541-929-2454.
LIBRARY
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Brown Bag Book Club: Noon-1 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., pick up copy of month’s book at front desk, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Teen Night: 5:15-7 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., play games, make art, open to middle and high school students, snacks and supplies provided, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
FRIDAY, FEB. 21
Adults Crafts & Coffee: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., ages 16 and up, art, coloring, conversation, music, treats, supplies available or bring own, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Teen Book Club: 1:15-2:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., open to middle and high school students, pick up copy of month’s book at front desk, snacks and supplies provided, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
MONDAY, FEB. 24
Writers Group: 6-7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., share work, writing tips and constructive critique, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
TUESDAY, FEB. 25
Wiggly Wobbler Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children up to age 24 months, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Adults Crafts & Coffee: 6-7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., ages 16 and up, art, coloring, conversation, music, treats, supplies available or bring own, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26
Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Family Craft Day: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
SUPPORT GROUPS
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.
THURSDAY, FEB. 20
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Celebrate Recovery: 6:30-9 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St., Christ-centered 12-step program to deal with all hurts, habits and hang-ups, light supper provided, babysitting available, www.celebraterecovery.com, 541-760-8531.
SUNDAY, FEB. 23
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
MONDAY, FEB. 24
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., www.collegeumc.com, 541-929-2412.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.
