Community Calendar: Feb. 5-12, 2020

GOVERNMENT
THURSDAY, FEB. 6
Philomath Public Works Committee: 3 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St., agendas published online at bit.ly/philomath-standing-committees, 541-929-6148.
MONDAY, FEB. 10
Philomath School Board: 7 p.m., Philomath School District Office, 1620 Applegate St., executive session (closed to public) for purpose of labor negotiations, 541-929-3169.
SPECIAL EVENTS
THURSDAY, FEB. 6
End of Life Choices: 1:30 p.m., Potter’s House Church, 6735 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis, presentation by Dr. David Grube, Compassion and Choices national director.
ORGANIZATIONS
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5
Philomath Chamber of Commerce Greeters: 8:30 a.m., Strengthening Rural Families, 525 S. 19th St., Suite 147, philomathchamber.org, 541-929-2454.
Marys River Grange: 6:30 p.m., potluck and social; 7 p.m., presentation; 7:30 p.m., business meeting; Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road, www.marysrivergrange.org, 541-829-2907.
SATURDAY, FEB. 8
Benton County Genealogical Society: 10:30 a.m., 1101 Main St., presentation by James Morales on courthouse records, Benton County Historical Museum’s Moreland Auditorium (second floor), all weclomed.
Heart to Heart Dinner and Silent Auction: 6-10 p.m., Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Road, www.philomathscoutlodge.com, 541-929-7619.
SCHOOLS
MONDAY, FEB. 10
Philomath Booster Club: 6:30 p.m., Philomath High School’s community conference room, 2054 Applegate St., all welcomed to participate, philomathboosters.com.
LIBRARY
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5
Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
Adults Crafts & Coffee: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., ages 16 and up, art, coloring, conversation, music, treats, supplies available or bring own, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
MONDAY, FEB. 10
Evening Squishtivities: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., for up to age 5, squish, design and play, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
TUESDAY, FEB. 11
Wiggly Wobbler Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children up to age 24 months, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12
Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Squishtivities: 10:30-11 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., for up to age 5, squish, design and play, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Leap Into Reading Book Club: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for K-2 readers with discussion, activities, snack, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
SUPPORT GROUPS
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.
THURSDAY, FEB. 6
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Celebrate Recovery: 6:30-9 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St., Christ-centered 12-step program to deal with all hurts, habits and hang-ups, light supper provided, babysitting available, www.celebraterecovery.com, 541-760-8531.
SUNDAY, FEB. 9
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
TUESDAY, FEB. 11
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., www.collegeumc.com, 541-929-2412.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.
