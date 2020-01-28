You are the owner of this article.
Community Calendar: Jan. 29-Feb. 5, 2020

GOVERNMENT

TUESDAY, FEB. 4

Benton County Board of Commissioners: 9 a.m. (work session), noon (regular meeting), commissioners’ office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, bit.ly/bc-commissioners-calendar, 541-766-6800.

Philomath Fire & Rescue Board of Directors: 3 p.m., Station 201, 1035 Main St., meeting information at www.philomathfire.com, 541-360-0030.

SPECIAL EVENTS

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29

Town Hall Meeting with Rep. Dan Rayfield: 7-8:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Rayfield to preview the upcoming legislative session, discuss his legislative priorities, Q-and-A with audience, live stream at facebook.com/cityofphilomath.

ORGANIZATIONS

SATURDAY, FEB. 1

Queen Coronation: 5:30 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis, crowning ceremony for Philomath Frolic & Rodeo queen and princess, and Benton County Fair and Rodeo queen, tickets that include entry and meal on sale at www.philomathfrolic.org.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5

Marys River Grange: 6:30 p.m., potluck and social; 7 p.m., presentation; 7:30 p.m., business meeting; Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road, www.marysrivergrange.org, 541-829-2907.

LIBRARY

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29

Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

FRIDAY, JAN. 31

Teen Book Club: 1:15-2:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., open to middle and high school students, pick up copy of month’s book at front desk, snacks and supplies provided, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

MONDAY, FEB. 3

Writers Group: 6-7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., local writers share work, writing tips, constructive critique, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

TUESDAY, FEB. 4

Wiggly Wobbler Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children up to age 24 months, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

Adults Crafts & Conversation: 6-7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., ages 16 and up, low-key session of arts, crafts, conversation, music, treats, supplies available or bring own, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5

Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.

SUPPORT GROUPS

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.

THURSDAY, JAN. 30

Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

Celebrate Recovery: 6:30-9 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St., Christ-centered 12-step program to deal with all hurts, habits and hang-ups, light supper provided, babysitting available, www.celebraterecovery.com, 541-760-8531.

SUNDAY, FEB. 2

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

TUESDAY, FEB. 4

Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., www.collegeumc.com, 541-929-2412.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.

SPORTS CALENDAR: For a list of sporting events, see Scoreboard in the sports section.

