Community Calendar: Jan. 29-Feb. 5, 2020

GOVERNMENT
TUESDAY, FEB. 4
Benton County Board of Commissioners: 9 a.m. (work session), noon (regular meeting), commissioners’ office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, bit.ly/bc-commissioners-calendar, 541-766-6800.
Philomath Fire & Rescue Board of Directors: 3 p.m., Station 201, 1035 Main St., meeting information at www.philomathfire.com, 541-360-0030.
SPECIAL EVENTS
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
Town Hall Meeting with Rep. Dan Rayfield: 7-8:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Rayfield to preview the upcoming legislative session, discuss his legislative priorities, Q-and-A with audience, live stream at facebook.com/cityofphilomath.
ORGANIZATIONS
SATURDAY, FEB. 1
Queen Coronation: 5:30 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis, crowning ceremony for Philomath Frolic & Rodeo queen and princess, and Benton County Fair and Rodeo queen, tickets that include entry and meal on sale at www.philomathfrolic.org.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5
Marys River Grange: 6:30 p.m., potluck and social; 7 p.m., presentation; 7:30 p.m., business meeting; Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road, www.marysrivergrange.org, 541-829-2907.
LIBRARY
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
FRIDAY, JAN. 31
Teen Book Club: 1:15-2:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., open to middle and high school students, pick up copy of month’s book at front desk, snacks and supplies provided, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
MONDAY, FEB. 3
You have free articles remaining.
Writers Group: 6-7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., local writers share work, writing tips, constructive critique, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
TUESDAY, FEB. 4
Wiggly Wobbler Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children up to age 24 months, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Adults Crafts & Conversation: 6-7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., ages 16 and up, low-key session of arts, crafts, conversation, music, treats, supplies available or bring own, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5
Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
SUPPORT GROUPS
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.
THURSDAY, JAN. 30
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Celebrate Recovery: 6:30-9 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St., Christ-centered 12-step program to deal with all hurts, habits and hang-ups, light supper provided, babysitting available, www.celebraterecovery.com, 541-760-8531.
SUNDAY, FEB. 2
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
TUESDAY, FEB. 4
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., www.collegeumc.com, 541-929-2412.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.
SPORTS CALENDAR: For a list of sporting events, see Scoreboard in the sports section.