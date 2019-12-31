Community Calendar: Jan. 1-8, 2020

GOVERNMENT
MONDAY, JAN. 6
Philomath Fire & Rescue Board of Directors: 3 p.m., Station 201, 1035 Main St., meeting information at www.philomathfire.com, 541-360-0030.
TUESDAY, JAN. 7
Benton County Board of Commissioners: 9 a.m. (work session), noon (regular meeting), commissioners’ office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, bit.ly/bc-commissioners-calendar, 541-766-6800.
ORGANIZATIONS
THURSDAY, JAN. 2
Marys River Grange: 6:30 p.m., potluck and social; 7 p.m., presentation; 7:30 p.m., business meeting; Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road.
LIBRARY
FRIDAY, JAN. 3
Adults Crafts & Coffee: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., ages 16 and up, art, coloring, conversation, music, treats, supplies available or bring own, January project will be learning techniques for felting with wool batting, 541-929-3016.
Winter Break Family Movie: 1:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., enjoy treats while watching “Toy Story 4,” rated G with a running time of 1 hour, 40 minutes, 541-929-3016.
MONDAY, JAN. 6
Evening Book Club: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., January title is “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama, 541-929-3016.
TUESDAY, JAN. 7
Wiggly Wobbler Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children up to age 24 months, 541-929-3016.
Makers Club with Dax: 4-5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., a special club event features a visit from Nova Dynamics and Dax the robot, 541-929-3016.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, 541-929-3016.
Squishtivities: 10:30-11 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., squish, design and play, 541-929-3016.
Leap Into Reading Book Club: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for K-2 readers with discussion, activities, snack, 541-929-3016.
SUPPORT GROUPS
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 877-233-4287.
THURSDAY, JAN. 2
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Celebrate Recovery: 6:30-9 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St., Christ-centered 12-step program to deal with all hurts, habits and hang-ups, light supper provided, babysitting available, 541-760-8531.
SUNDAY, JAN. 5
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
TUESDAY, JAN. 7
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 877-233-4287.
