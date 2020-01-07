Community Calendar: Jan. 8-15, 2020

GOVERNMENT
THURSDAY, JAN. 9
Philomath Park Advisory Board: 5 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St., agendas published online at bit.ly/philomath-parks-board, 541-929-6148.
MONDAY, JAN. 13
Philomath City Council: 5:30 p.m. (work session), 7 p.m. (regular meeting), City Hall, 980 Applegate St., agenda, packets published online at bit.ly/philomath-packets, 541-929-6148.
TUESDAY, JAN. 14
Benton County Board of Commissioners: 9 a.m., commissioners’ office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, goal-setting work session, bit.ly/bc-commissioners-calendar, 541-766-6800.
Philomath Police Committee: 4 p.m., Philomath Police Department, 1010 Applegate St., agendas published online at bit.ly/philomath-standing-committees, 541-929-6911.
ORGANIZATIONS
SATURDAY, JAN. 11
Benton County Genealogical Society: 10:30 a.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., presentation by Beth Lambright on the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower and her connected ancestry.
SCHOOLS
MONDAY, JAN. 13
Philomath Booster Club: 6:30-8 p.m., Philomath High School, 2054 Applegate St., community conference room, all invited, philomathboosters.com.
LIBRARY
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, 541-929-3016.
Squishtivities: 10:30-11 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for create, play and learn with sensory, exploration and crafts, presented by Strengthening Rural Families, 541-929-3016.
Leap Into Reading Book Club: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for K-2 readers with discussion, activities, snack, 541-929-3016.
FRIDAY, JAN. 10
You have free articles remaining.
Teen Afternoon: 1:30-3 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., play games, make art, open to middle and high school students, snacks and supplies provided, 541-929-3016.
MONDAY, JAN. 13
Evening Squishtivities: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., create, play and learn with sensory, exploration and crafts, presented by Strengthening Rural Families, 541-929-3016.
TUESDAY, JAN. 14
Wiggly Wobbler Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children up to age 24 months, 541-929-3016.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, 541-929-3016.
Brown Bag Book Club: Noon-1 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., pick up copy of month’s book at front desk, 541-929-3016.
Teen Night: 5:15-7 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., play games, make art, open to middle and high school students, snacks and supplies provided, 541-929-3016.
SUPPORT GROUPS
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 877-233-4287.
THURSDAY, JAN. 9
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Celebrate Recovery: 6:30-9 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St., Christ-centered 12-step program to deal with all hurts, habits and hang-ups, light supper provided, babysitting available, 541-760-8531.
SUNDAY, JAN. 12
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
TUESDAY, JAN. 14
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 877-233-4287.
SPORTS CALENDAR: For a list of sporting events, see Scoreboard in the sports section.