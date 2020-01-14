Community Calendar: Jan. 15-23, 2020

GOVERNMENT
TUESDAY, JAN. 21
Benton County Board of Commissioners: 9 a.m. (work session), noon (regular meeting), commissioners’ office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, bit.ly/bc-commissioners-calendar, 541-766-6800.
Philomath Planning Commission: 6 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St., agendas published online at bit.ly/philomath-pc-agenda, 541-929-6148.
SCHOOLS
SATURDAY, JAN. 18
FIRST Tech Challenge Qualifying Tournament: 11 a.m., Philomath High School, 2054 Applegate St., middle school and high school team robotics event, challenge is “Sky Stone,” hosted by Philomath's FIRST Tech Challenge team, www.firstinspires.org.
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
FIRST Tech Challenge Qualifying Tournament: 11 a.m., Philomath High School, 2054 Applegate St., middle school and high school team robotics event, challenge is “Sky Stone,” hosted by Philomath's FIRST Tech Challenge team, www.firstinspires.org.
ORGANIZATIONS
THURSDAY, JAN. 16
Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon: Noon, Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St., guest speaker, student recognition, www.philomathchamber.org, 541-929-2454.
FRIDAY, JAN. 17
Benton County Historical Museum Opening Reception: 5-7 p.m., 1101 Main St., opening of exhibit, “Art of Work,” a collaborative agricultural-themed collection, bentoncountymuseum.org, 541-929-6230.
LIBRARY
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Brown Bag Book Club: Noon-1 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., pick up copy of month’s book at front desk, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Teen Night: 5-7 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., play games, make art, open to middle and high school students, snacks and supplies provided, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
FRIDAY, JAN. 17
Adults Crafts & Conversation: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., ages 16 and up, art, coloring, conversation, music, treats, supplies available or bring own, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
TUESDAY, JAN. 21
Wiggly Wobbler Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children up to age 24 months, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22
Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Family Games and LEGO Day: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., building challenges, Legos provided, open to children and families, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
SUPPORT GROUPS
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.
THURSDAY, JAN. 16
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Celebrate Recovery: 6:30-9 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St., Christ-centered 12-step program to deal with all hurts, habits and hang-ups, light supper provided, babysitting available, www.celebraterecovery.com, 541-760-8531.
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
TUESDAY, JAN. 21
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., www.collegeumc.com, 541-929-2412.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.
