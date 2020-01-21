Community Calendar: Jan. 22-29, 2020

GOVERNMENT
MONDAY, JAN. 27
Philomath City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St., work session to review the city’s Strategic Plan, ci.philomath.or.us, 541-929-6148.
Philomath School Board: 7 p.m., Philomath School District Office, 1620 Applegate St., agendas, executive session also planned for 6 p.m. (closed to public), packets published online at bit.ly/Philomath-schools-packet, 541-929-3169.
TUESDAY, JAN. 28
Benton County Board of Commissioners: 9 a.m., commissioners’ office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, bit.ly/bc-commissioners-calendar, 541-766-6800.
Philomath Police Committee: 4 p.m., Philomath Police Department, 1010 Applegate St., agendas published online at bit.ly/philomath-standing-committees, 541-929-6911.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
Town Hall Meeting with Rep. Dan Rayfield: 7-8:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Rayfield to preview the upcoming legislative session, discuss his legislative priorities, Q-and-A with audience, submit questions in advance to chris.workman@philomathoregon.gov, live stream at facebook.com/cityofphilomath.
SPECIAL EVENTS
SATURDAY, JAN. 25
Kids Day at Philomath Museum: 12:30-3 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., storytelling, exhibit scavenger hunts, hands-on activities, program for children ages 5-10, bentoncountymuseum.org, 541-929-6230.
ORGANIZATIONS
FRIDAY, JAN. 24
Fourth Friday Fun: 7-11 p.m., Marys River Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road, www.marysrivergrange.org, 541-829-2907.
LIBRARY
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22
Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Family Games and LEGO Day: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., building challenges, Legos provided, open to children and families, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
MONDAY, JAN. 27
Health for the 3rd Age: Noon, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., presentation by Mike Waters of Fitness Over 50 on healthy aging, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Writers Group: 6-7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., monthly writers group that shares work, writing tips, constructive critique, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
TUESDAY, JAN. 28
Wiggly Wobbler Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children up to age 24 months, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Adults Crafts & Conversation: 6-7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., ages 16 and up, low-key session of art, crafts, conversation, music, treats, supplies available or bring own, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
SUPPORT GROUPS
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.
THURSDAY, JAN. 23
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Celebrate Recovery: 6:30-9 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St., Christ-centered 12-step program to deal with all hurts, habits and hang-ups, light supper provided, babysitting available, www.celebraterecovery.com, 541-760-8531.
SUNDAY, JAN. 26
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
TUESDAY, JAN. 28
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., www.collegeumc.com, 541-929-2412.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.
