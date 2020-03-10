Community Calendar: March 11-18, 2020

GOVERNMENT
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
Philomath Park Advisory Board: 5 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St., agendas published online at ci.philomath.or.us, 541-929-6148.
MONDAY, MARCH 16
Philomath Planning Commission: 6 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St., this meeting listed as “if needed,” check city website for up-to-date status, ci.philomath.or.us, 541-929-61
Philomath School Board: 7 p.m., Philomath School District Office, 1620 Applegate St., agendas, packets published online at philomathsd.net, 541-929-3169.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
Benton County Board of Commissioners: 9 a.m. (work session), noon (regular meeting), commissioners’ office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, co.benton.or.us/calendar, 541-766-6800.
Council Terms Ad-Hoc Committee: 2 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St., committee gathering information regarding the city charter section on the election of a mayor and city councilors, ci.philomath.or.us, 541-929-6148.
Benton County Planning Commission: 7 p.m., Benton County Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis; public hearing on a conditional-use permit application by the First Congregational United Church of Christ to operate a homeless shelter, co.benton.or.us, 541-766-6819.
SPECIAL EVENTS
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
“Seeing the Forest and the Trees: Stewarding Our Public Lands”: 6 p.m., Marys River Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road, Oregon Humanities’ Conversation project with facilitator Mariah Acton, free admission, open to all, marysrivergrange.org, 541-829-2907.
ORGANIZATIONS
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
Philomath Scout Lodge Board of Directors: 6 p.m., Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Road, philomathscoutlodge.com, 541-929-7619.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
Bunco/Poker Night: 5:30-10 p.m., Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Road, doors open and meal at 5:30 p.m., with games beginning at 6 p.m., philomathscoutlodge.com, 541-929-7619.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
Benton County Genealogical Society: 10:30 a.m., Benton County Historical Society, 1101 Main St., presentation by Tom O’Brien on finding digital records using Family Search, bcgs-oregon.org.
SCHOOLS
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
PHS Forestry Career & Skills Day: 9 a.m., Philomath High School, 2040 Applegate St.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
PHS Choir Concert: 7 p.m., Philomath High School, 2054 Applegate St.
LIBRARY
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Squishtivities: 10:30-11 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., squish, design and play, presented by Strengthening Rural Families, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Leap Into Reading Book Club: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for K-2 readers with discussion, activities, snack, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
Philomath Tech Help Lab: 2-4 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., free, basic one-on-one tech help from library staff member with your computer or device, by appointment only, call 541-929-3016 to set up 30-minute appointment, cbcpubliclibrary.net.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
Teen Book Club: 1:15-2:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., open to middle and high school students, pick up copy of month’s book at front desk, snacks and supplies provided, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Teen Afternoon: 1:30-3 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., play games, make art, open to middle and high school students, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
MONDAY, MARCH 16
Evening Squishtivities: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., squish, design and play, presented by Strengthening Rural Families, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
Wiggly Wobbler Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children up to age 24 months, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., program for children ages 2-4, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Brown Bag Book Club: Noon-1 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., pick up copy of month’s book at front desk, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Teen Planning: 4:15-4:45 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., help plan teen events, open to middle and high school students, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
Teen Night: 5-7 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., play games, make art, open to middle and high school students, snacks and supplies provided, cbcpubliclibrary.net, 541-929-3016.
SUPPORT GROUPS
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Celebrate Recovery: 6:30-9 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St., Christ-centered 12-step program to deal with all hurts, habits and hang-ups, light supper provided, babysitting available, www.celebraterecovery.com, 541-760-8531.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., www.collegeumc.com, 541-929-2412.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., lblna.org, 877-233-4287.
