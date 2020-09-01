 Skip to main content
Community Calendar: Sept. 2-9, 2020

Community Calendar: Sept. 2-9, 2020

Philomath calendar artwork

ORGANIZATIONS

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2

Marys River Grange: 6:30 p.m., potluck and social; 7 p.m., presentation; 7:30 p.m., business meeting; Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road, marysrivergrange.org, 541-829-2907.

LIBRARY

FRIDAY, SEPT. 4

Virtual Craft and Chat for Adults: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Philomath Virtual Room, program on zines and zentangles (supplies needed: paper, pen, pencil and optional scissors), register at bit.ly/Craft-Chat-090420, for more information send email to MariBeth.Hackett@corvallisoregon.gov.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 8

Virtual Evening Book Club: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Philomath Virtual Room, this month’s title will be “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson, for virtual registration or more information, send an email to MariBeth.Hackett@corvallisoregon.gov or call 541-929-3016.

SUPPORT GROUPS

THURSDAY, SEPT. 3

Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 6

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

MONDAY, SEPT. 7

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 8

Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.

Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., take-out meals only (east-side ramp), www.collegeumc.com, 541-929-2412.

