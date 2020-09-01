Community Calendar: Sept. 2-9, 2020

ORGANIZATIONS
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2
Marys River Grange: 6:30 p.m., potluck and social; 7 p.m., presentation; 7:30 p.m., business meeting; Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road, marysrivergrange.org, 541-829-2907.
LIBRARY
FRIDAY, SEPT. 4
Virtual Craft and Chat for Adults: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Philomath Virtual Room, program on zines and zentangles (supplies needed: paper, pen, pencil and optional scissors), register at bit.ly/Craft-Chat-090420, for more information send email to MariBeth.Hackett@corvallisoregon.gov.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 8
Virtual Evening Book Club: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Philomath Virtual Room, this month’s title will be “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson, for virtual registration or more information, send an email to MariBeth.Hackett@corvallisoregon.gov or call 541-929-3016.
SUPPORT GROUPS
THURSDAY, SEPT. 3
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 6
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
MONDAY, SEPT. 7
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 8
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., take-out meals only (east-side ramp), www.collegeumc.com, 541-929-2412.
