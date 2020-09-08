Community Calendar: Sept. 9-16, 2020

GOVERNMENT
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9
Philomath City Council: 7 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St. (limited number of chairs available for those without internet/phone access), meeting through videoconferencing (information on how to join on city’s website), special meeting to discuss Benton County Cultural Coalition grant opportunity, agendas published online at ci.philomath.or.us, 541-929-6148.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 10
Philomath Park Advisory Board: 5 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St. (limited number of chairs available for those without internet/phone access), meeting through videoconferencing (information on how to join on city’s website), agendas published online at ci.philomath.or.us, 541-929-6148.
MONDAY, SEPT. 14
Philomath Fire & Rescue Board of Directors: 3 p.m., Station 201, 1035 Main St., meeting information at philomathfire.com/meetings, 541-360-0030.
Philomath City Council: 7 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St. (limited number of chairs available for those without internet/phone access), meeting through videoconferencing (information on how to join on city’s website), agendas published online at ci.philomath.or.us, 541-929-6148.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 15
Benton County Board of Commissioners: 9 a.m. (work session and meeting), meeting through videoconferencing, livestreamed for public on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/BentonCoGov), co.benton.or.us/calendar, 541-766-6800.
Philomath Police Committee: 3 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St. (limited number of chairs available for those without internet/phone access), meeting through videoconferencing (information on how to join on city’s website), agendas published online at ci.philomath.or.us, 541-929-6148.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16
Philomath Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee: 7 p.m., City Hall, 980 Applegate St. (limited number of chairs available for those without internet/phone access), meeting through videoconferencing (information on how to join on city’s website), agendas published online at ci.philomath.or.us, 541-929-6148.
LIBRARY
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16
Virtual Brown Bag Book Club: Noon-1 p.m., Philomath Virtual Room, this month’s title will be “American by Day,” by Derek Miller, for more information send an email to mary.nevin@corvallisoregon.gov.
SUPPORT GROUPS
THURSDAY, SEPT. 10
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 13
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
MONDAY, SEPT. 14
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 15
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., open meeting, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., 541-967-4252, www.aa-oregon.org.
Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen: 5:30-6:30 p.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., take-out meals only (east-side ramp), www.collegeumc.com, 541-929-2412.
