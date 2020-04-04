You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'Community Chat with Mayor Eric Niemann' scheduled for Monday evening

'Community Chat with Mayor Eric Niemann' scheduled for Monday evening

{{featured_button_text}}
Mayor Eric Niemann
BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

The city of Philomath announced that it will host a “Community Chat with Mayor Eric Niemann” at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom, a popular videoconferencing app.

Citizens will have an opportunity to talk with the mayor and City Manager Chris Workman about Philomath’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and other city-related issues.

To join the event in Zoom, use meeting ID 206-550-7670.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News