Coronation event for queens, princess coming Feb. 1

Coronation event for queens, princess coming Feb. 1

Philomath Frolic & Rodeo 2019

Philomath Frolic & Rodeo's 2020 queen Jaymie Belcher, left, and princess Sophia Bauer pose for a photo with 2019 queen Mallory Stokes during last summer's royalty announcement.

 BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

The annual coronation dinner for the Benton County Fair & Rodeo and Philomath Frolic & Rodeo queens is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1 in the auditorium at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

The incoming queens are Oregon State University student Jaymie Belcher for the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo and Terra Ordway, of Philomath, for the Benton County Fair & Rodeo.

The event will also including the crowning of the Frolic’s princess for this year, Sophia Bauer, of Philomath.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets ($25 each) can be purchased online at www.philomathfrolic.org.

