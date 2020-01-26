Coronation event for queens, princess coming Feb. 1

The annual coronation dinner for the Benton County Fair & Rodeo and Philomath Frolic & Rodeo queens is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1 in the auditorium at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
The incoming queens are Oregon State University student Jaymie Belcher for the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo and Terra Ordway, of Philomath, for the Benton County Fair & Rodeo.
The event will also including the crowning of the Frolic’s princess for this year, Sophia Bauer, of Philomath.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets ($25 each) can be purchased online at www.philomathfrolic.org.
Brad Fuqua
Editor
