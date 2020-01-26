Coronation event for queens, princess coming Feb. 1

The annual coronation dinner for the Benton County Fair & Rodeo and Philomath Frolic & Rodeo queens is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1 in the auditorium at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The incoming queens are Oregon State University student Jaymie Belcher for the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo and Terra Ordway, of Philomath, for the Benton County Fair & Rodeo.

The event will also including the crowning of the Frolic’s princess for this year, Sophia Bauer, of Philomath.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets ($25 each) can be purchased online at www.philomathfrolic.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.