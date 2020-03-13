Coronavirus impacts felt throughout community; state basketball tourney canceled

Then on Thursday morning just 2-1/2 hours before the Philomath High girls were to take the floor against Cottage Grove, word came down that the tournament was canceled.

“As this unprecedented public health emergency continues to evolve, we believe that the responsibility to our member schools and communities regarding the health and safety of participants remains our highest priority,” Peter Weber, OSAA executive director, said in a press release.

The decision affects not only basketball but Philomath High’s dance/drill team. Coach Lori Haslam said the team was scheduled to participate this weekend in the City Showcase competition at Albany but that was canceled. The OSAA’s action also wipes out that activity’s state championships, which had been scheduled for March 20-21 in Portland.

The status of spring sports seems to be in jeopardy. The OSAA had announced that it would provide updates with games and activities to begin next week. PHS practices went on as usual on Thursday after school, but the governor’s announcement of campus shutdowns could be the action that wipes out the early part of the season.

PHS Principal Mike Bussard said the school district has ventured into uncharted territory with what’s unfolding with the coronavirus. It’s a situation that changes by the hour.