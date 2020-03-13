Coronavirus impacts felt throughout community; state basketball tourney canceled

Fears associated with the coronavirus pandemic escalated over a very long Thursday in the Mid-Willamette Valley and heavy impacts could be felt throughout the Philomath community.
The situation seemed to change by the hour. A little before 8 a.m., the Philomath High boys and girls basketball teams experienced a spirit-filled send-off with a high degree of confidence that they could bring home state championship trophies. Three hours later, those dreams were crushed with the tournament’s cancellation.
“This was our moment, we finally got it, we were finally there,” Philomath High senior Emma Pankalla said about a Warriors squad that had been ranked No. 1 all season and finished undefeated against Class 4A opponents . “It was a pretty long season and a successful season and we had really high expectations. And it just all went down.”
Throughout the day, numerous organizations announced cancellations of events from Marys River Grange’s Conversation Project on Thursday night to the Philomath Museum’s exhibit opening for poster artist Earl Newman that had been set up for Friday night.
But one of the biggest bombshells dropped late Thursday night with news from Gov. Kate Brown’s office that all schools in Oregon will be shut down from March 16-31.
“Schools are critical institutions that provide important services for all our students, but especially our most vulnerable, and during this crisis I have worked hard to ensure those critical services continue,” Brown said through a press release. “So many of our families depend on school in order for parents to go to their jobs, and for students to access health care and receive nutrition assistance.
“However, I have heard from superintendents, school board members, teachers, parents and students that it has now become impossible to functionally operate schools due to workforce issues and student absences,” she continued. “Schools are experiencing critical shortages in staff and superintendents are concerned for school personnel who are at elevated risk such as those over age 60 and those with underlying medical issues.”
Early Thursday morning, Philomath Superintendent of Schools Buzz Brazeau had sent out a message to staff and parents that outlined plans at the local level.
“All essential events will be rescheduled, not cancelled,” said Brazeau, adding that “our custodial staff will be charged with a thorough deep clean and sanitation of our buildings.”
Brazeau said he was in constant contact with state and county agencies and other organizations and “as new information is gathered, we will continue to evaluate our positions and proceed as diligently and safely as possible.”
Local events that would attract a crowd were canceled, including Marys River Grange’s Conversation Project discussion that had been planned for Thursday evening.
“The executive committee has decided the safety of our members, friends and community is of more importance than the value of holding a Conversation Project at this time,” the organization stated in an email.
Benton Habitat for Humanity’s called off all volunteer events for Friday and Saturday, including International Women Build activities that were to take place at the organization’s new home construction site in Philomath. Sen. Sara Gelser was among those who had originally planned to participate.
The city of Philomath announced that all non-essential meetings were canceled through April 8, including Thursday afternoon’s Park Advisory Board meeting and other upcoming meetings.
In addition, city office lobbies have been closed to the public. Staff members are available by phone and City Hall has a drop box located in the parking lot that can be used to transit documents.
“As of today (Thursday), we plan to hold municipal court on Monday as scheduled,” the city stated in a post that appeared this afternoon on its website. “Be prepared to wait outside or in your vehicle as we will limit the number of people in the courtroom at any given time.”
Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shelley Niemann announced that the March 19 luncheon was canceled and in an email asked for continued support of local businesses.
Several other planned events and activities have also been canceled or postponed, including upcoming programs at Philomath Community Library.
The biggest drama of the day, however, revolved around Philomath High’s championship-contending basketball programs. The Oregon School Activities Association had announced late Wednesday that no fans would be allowed to attend the games.
Then on Thursday morning just 2-1/2 hours before the Philomath High girls were to take the floor against Cottage Grove, word came down that the tournament was canceled.
“As this unprecedented public health emergency continues to evolve, we believe that the responsibility to our member schools and communities regarding the health and safety of participants remains our highest priority,” Peter Weber, OSAA executive director, said in a press release.
The decision affects not only basketball but Philomath High’s dance/drill team. Coach Lori Haslam said the team was scheduled to participate this weekend in the City Showcase competition at Albany but that was canceled. The OSAA’s action also wipes out that activity’s state championships, which had been scheduled for March 20-21 in Portland.
The status of spring sports seems to be in jeopardy. The OSAA had announced that it would provide updates with games and activities to begin next week. PHS practices went on as usual on Thursday after school, but the governor’s announcement of campus shutdowns could be the action that wipes out the early part of the season.
PHS Principal Mike Bussard said the school district has ventured into uncharted territory with what’s unfolding with the coronavirus. It’s a situation that changes by the hour.
“This being so unprecedented — even here at the high school, a lot of people are looking for answers,” Bussard said Thursday afternoon before the governor’s announcement. “The district, the school is trying to gather information like anyone else and make educated decisions moving forward.”
The district is communicating with parents through a messenger system.
“You have our staff, our students, there’s just a lot of the unknown — what if, what if, what if, the rumors running rampant,” Bussard added.
Veteran boys basketball coach Blake Ecker believes the decision to entirely call off the state tournament was extreme. He feels that games being played in empty gyms would’ve been safe.
“Personally, I think it’s a little overhyped with a little of much going on,” Ecker said. “But I don’t know, I’m not a professional in that situation.
“It’s frustrating because it’s the fear of something, it’s not what’s really happening, it’s the fear of something happening,” Ecker added.
Silva doesn’t know what to think about the whole situation.
“I’m not educated on the whole coronavirus enough to know, but I hope that the people who are in charge are making educated and informed decisions,” Silva said. “I hope it really is for the well-being of everybody. But it felt like we had taken a lot of precautions by just closing down the gym and having just 30 people in the gym with a couple of officials.”
More on Philomath High's now-completed basketball seasons and the cancellation of the state tournaments will be published later this week here at PhilomathExpress.com.