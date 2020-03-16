Coronavirus impacts felt throughout community

Life in Philomath hit the pause button over the past week.
As part of state, county and local precautionary measures implemented to limit the spread of coronavirus, school campuses were shut down, events have been called off and city offices have closed their lobbies.
The hammer on normal daily activities began to fall in the middle of last week but really took hold on Thursday with news of cancellations spreading by the hour. The day started with Philomath High students holding a spirit-filled send-off to the boys and girls basketball teams that were headed to the state tournament in Forest Grove.
By that same afternoon, the students were back on campus after the Oregon School Activities Association canceled the tournament. Late that evening, Gov. Kate Brown announced that all schools would be closed from March 16-31.
“I have heard from superintendents, school board members, teachers, parents and students that it has now become impossible to functionally operate schools due to workforce issues and student absences," Brown said through a press release. "Schools are experiencing critical shortages in staff and superintendents are concerned for school personnel who are at elevated risk such as those over age 60 and those with underlying medical issues.”
Classes will not start back up again until April 1 — at least that’s the current plan. It’s feasible that the closure could go on longer depending on the severity of the COVID-19 spread.
Philomath Superintendent of Schools Buzz Brazeau said, “Our custodial staff will be charged with a thorough deep clean and sanitation of our buildings" and added that school-sponsored activities will be rescheduled whenever possible and those dates will be shared with the public when finalized. And there are concerns about closures interfering with graduation.
“Seniors, do not be concerned about not graduating,” he said. “Your diploma is not in jeopardy because of the COVID-19 outbreak.”
Cleaning efforts have extended beyond classrooms and hallways to the district’s transportation provider, Mid Columbia Bus Co.
“They have been wiping down each bus after each trip and will take the time provided by the break to not only continuing the sanitation process, but also enhancing the process where possible,” Brazeau said.
Brazeau said the school district is providing lunch service at Clemens Primary School to students 18 and under — similar to what has been seen over the summer months.
“This service will be in place through Tuesday, March 31,” he said. “Lunch will be on a ‘grab-and-go’ basis.”
The Philomath School Board’s March 16 meeting was postponed to March 30.
The city of Philomath announced that all non-essential meetings were canceled through April 8, including recent Park Advisory Board and Planning Commission meetings.
In addition, the lobbies at city offices were closed to the public. Staff members are available by phone and City Hall has a drop box located in the parking lot that can be used to transit documents.
Philomath City Manager Chris Workman said Sunday that precautions that had been put in place will continue into the foreseeable future.
“As we begin this new week, we are not making any additional changes from where we left off last Friday,” Workman said. “The lobbies at City Hall, the police station and public works offices remain closed to the public. Phone numbers are listed on the city website and employees are at work to provide all services via phone or email. All public meetings remain cancelled for the rest of the month.”
In the event that essential meetings are required, the city is considering methods of public access that could include audio and social media video.
Heading into this week, the Philomath Connection bus service was operating on normal routes.
Workman urged the public to continue to visit the websites for Centers for Disease Control and the Benton County Health Department for up to date information on COVID-19.
“The county health department, not the city, has the experts on staff to monitor and facilitate needed health services in this situation,” Workman said.
Philomath Community Library, which is part of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library system, is closed through March 31 with all programs and outreach events canceled, including the bookmobile.
Throughout Thursday and Friday, numerous other organizations announced cancellations of events from Marys River Grange’s Conversation Project on Thursday night to the Philomath Museum’s exhibit opening for poster artist Earl Newman that had been set up for Friday night. A number of churches canceled on-site services Sunday with some offering them online.
“The executive committee has decided the safety of our members, friends and community is of more importance than the value of holding a Conversation Project at this time,” Marys River Grange said in an email.
Benton Habitat for Humanity’s called off all volunteer events for Friday and Saturday, including International Women Build activities that were to take place at the organization’s new home construction site in Philomath. Sen. Sara Gelser was among those who had originally planned to participate.
Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shelley Niemann announced that the March 19 luncheon was canceled and in an email asked for continued support of local businesses.
Philomath Community Services closed June’s Kids Kloset until further notice (call 541-231-8871 if someone is in desperate need). As of Sunday, Philomath Food Bank and Philomath Community Gleaners remained open at normal hours.
The school and surrounding community hoped to see the Warriors bring home state championship trophies in basketball. In particular, the girls had been No. 1 all season and hungry to hoist the top trophy over their heads in celebration. The boys were contenders as well with a No. 2 seeding.
“This was our moment, we finally got it, we were finally there,” Philomath High senior Emma Pankalla said about a Warriors squad that had finished undefeated against Class 4A opponents . “It was a pretty long season and a successful season and we had really high expectations. And it just all went down.”
The drama progressed from Wednesday night’s OSAA announcement that fans would not be allowed at the games to the tournament’s entire cancellation.
“As this unprecedented public health emergency continues to evolve, we believe that the responsibility to our member schools and communities regarding the health and safety of participants remains our highest priority,” Peter Weber, OSAA executive director, said in a press release.
The decision affects not only basketball but Philomath High’s dance/drill team. Coach Lori Haslam said the team was scheduled to participate this weekend in the City Showcase competition at Albany but that was canceled. The OSAA’s action also wiped out that activity’s state championships, which had been scheduled for March 20-21 in Portland.
The status of spring sports also seems to be in jeopardy. On Friday, it was announced that all practices and games through March 31 have been suspended. Philomath High’s spring sports include baseball, softball, track and field and tennis. Among the activities are band and choir.
PHS Principal Mike Bussard said the school district has ventured into uncharted territory with what’s unfolding with the coronavirus. It’s a situation that changes by the hour.
“This being so unprecedented — even here at the high school, a lot of people are looking for answers,” Bussard said Thursday afternoon before the governor’s shutdown announcement. “The district, the school is trying to gather information like anyone else and make educated decisions moving forward.”
Veteran boys basketball coach Blake Ecker believed at the time that the decision to entirely call off the state tournament seemed extreme. He feels that games being played in empty gyms would’ve been safe.
“Personally, I think it’s a little overhyped with a little of much going on,” Ecker said. “But I don’t know, I’m not a professional in that situation.
“It’s frustrating because it’s the fear of something, it’s not what’s really happening, it’s the fear of something happening,” Ecker added.
Silva didn’t know what to think about the whole situation.
“I’m not educated on the whole coronavirus enough to know, but I hope that the people who are in charge are making educated and informed decisions,” Silva said. “I hope it really is for the well-being of everybody. But it felt like we had taken a lot of precautions by just closing down the gym and having just 30 people in the gym with a couple of officials.”