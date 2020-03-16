Coronavirus impacts felt throughout community

Life in Philomath hit the pause button over the past week.

As part of state, county and local precautionary measures implemented to limit the spread of coronavirus, school campuses were shut down, events have been called off and city offices have closed their lobbies.

The hammer on normal daily activities began to fall in the middle of last week but really took hold on Thursday with news of cancellations spreading by the hour. The day started with Philomath High students holding a spirit-filled send-off to the boys and girls basketball teams that were headed to the state tournament in Forest Grove.

By that same afternoon, the students were back on campus after the Oregon School Activities Association canceled the tournament. Late that evening, Gov. Kate Brown announced that all schools would be closed from March 16-31.

“I have heard from superintendents, school board members, teachers, parents and students that it has now become impossible to functionally operate schools due to workforce issues and student absences," Brown said through a press release. "Schools are experiencing critical shortages in staff and superintendents are concerned for school personnel who are at elevated risk such as those over age 60 and those with underlying medical issues.”