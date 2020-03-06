Coronavirus: Philomath schools focus on typical virus prevention measures

The Philomath School District launched a campaign this week to educate staff, students and families about the coronavirus while continuing efforts to thoroughly sanitize its schools through the use of hospital-grade cleaning products.

As of Friday, no known cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been found in Benton County but three tested positive in the state, including two up the road in Lake Oswego. In the northeastern region of the state, an Umatilla County resident tested positive and is undergoing treatment in Walla Walla, Washington.

Philomath officials — including a district “safety team” — have connected with the Benton County Health Department on steps to take, superintendent Buzz Brazeau said.

“What we may or may not do in the buildings is going to depend on what the situation is, so we’ll look at each and every situation and adjust appropriately,” he said. “The safety team ... they were all comfortable with what we have proposed and what we’re doing right now is the best that we could be doing in the situation we’re in.”

Something that the school can do right now is take an aggressive approach to keeping the school as clean as possible. That’s an effort that’s been going on for several days now.