Coronavirus: Philomath schools focus on typical virus prevention measures

The Philomath School District launched a campaign this week to educate staff, students and families about the coronavirus while continuing efforts to thoroughly sanitize its schools through the use of hospital-grade cleaning products.
As of Friday, no known cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been found in Benton County but three tested positive in the state, including two up the road in Lake Oswego. In the northeastern region of the state, an Umatilla County resident tested positive and is undergoing treatment in Walla Walla, Washington.
Philomath officials — including a district “safety team” — have connected with the Benton County Health Department on steps to take, superintendent Buzz Brazeau said.
“What we may or may not do in the buildings is going to depend on what the situation is, so we’ll look at each and every situation and adjust appropriately,” he said. “The safety team ... they were all comfortable with what we have proposed and what we’re doing right now is the best that we could be doing in the situation we’re in.”
Something that the school can do right now is take an aggressive approach to keeping the school as clean as possible. That’s an effort that’s been going on for several days now.
“For at least the last two weeks, we have increased the use of bleach in our cleaning processes in all of the buildings,” Brazeau said. “We’ve been approaching it proactively long before we had any incidences recorded in the state of Oregon just as a precaution. We continue to do that.”
The Oregon Department of Education has been working with school districts to emphasize the importance of keeping sick children home and routinely cleaning frequently-used surfaces such as doorknobs and workstations.
The emphasis on cleaning will continue through the end of the school year not only because of the coronavirus fears, but just because of an increase in illnesses within Willamette Valley.
“We encourage and remind about frequent hand-washing, covering of coughs and sneezes,” Philomath School District Nurse Tina Hoch wrote in an informational letter sent to parents and staff members. “We ask that any ill students stay home and that families follow recommendations on the school health webpage.”
Brazeau said the school district will communicate any further updates through email but also post information on its website.
“As adjustments are necessary, we’ll make adjustments to it,” Brazeau said about the plan moving forward. “Since we don’t know what’s going to happen, I can’t tell you what those adjustments are because we don’t know what we’re talking about. But we hope we’re doing everything we can to avoid any occurrences within the district.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, coronavirus affects the respiratory system and can mimic flu or cold symptoms. Those with pre-existing conditions or underlying health issues are at a greater risk.
If someone on campus does test positive, Brazeau said the district will take immediate action and get the word out.
“If we have anything that directly impacts us, we act first and then inform everyone,” he said.
The school district does not have a detailed contingency plan in place. The administrative team has communicated with teachers.
“As students may or may not be staying home because they’re beginning to show some symptoms of a regular cold or the flu, the principals are talking to teachers with regards to ‘don’t be forcing your kids to come,’” Brazeau said.
The superintendent said that if a student is showing signs of illness, they will be sent home.
“You’ve got to be careful — right now we’re into a high-allergenic time frame,” Brazeau added. “I mean, yesterday, even at our meeting, one of the members of the (safety) committee has a little bit of a cough and a runny nose. Well, she’s got unbelievable allergies.”
Elsewhere around the community, the city of Philomath partners with the Benton County Health Department on getting information out to the public.
“They have a really good up-to-date website,” City Manager Chris Workman said. “It talks about prevention, gives updates and any breaking news and how many people in Oregon have come down with it and that stuff.”
At City Hall, precautions with limiting the spread of germs is already the norm.
“We’re dealing with money out front, tickets from court and any applications for all the permits, so my staff gets exposed to a lot of different papers and dollars,” Workman said. “All winter long, we are sanitizing hands, we wipe down the counters in the mornings. We just do some preventative stuff to not be spreading the flu or the cold or anything.”
Workman added that he’s also noticed that people are much better about staying home when they start to not feel well and don’t return until they are no longer contagious.
If a local coronavirus case did materialize, Workman said the city would defer to the county.
“We’ve got a plan in place where they oversee and coordinate any of that,” he said. “The county’s public information officer would take the lead as far as getting information out to people.”
Philomath Fire & Rescue posted through social media that it is working also closely with public health departments and state health agencies.
“The fire service is taking necessary safety measures to safeguard its personnel while still responding to medical emergencies,” the fire department posted. “Local citizens who think they may have symptoms of a virus, and who are stable, should first contact their primary medical provider by phone. Only call 911 if your health conditions are serious.”
Benton County Public Health Administrator Charlie Fautin told Mid-Valley Media that his department is directing most callers to the state’s 211 information center, “although we are happy to talk to people locally.”
He said the county is focusing on providing the most current information possible online.
“We set up an incident command center a week ago,” he said. “We are concentrating our efforts on aligning information with Samaritan and Oregon State. We have fact sheets in English, Spanish and Arabic and FAQ sheets in English and Spanish online. We are constantly updating information.”
Fautin believes it is important that all health officials provide identical messages about coronavirus.
“We are in daily contact with the incident management team at OSU,” he said. “The Samaritan Health Services task force is meeting daily, and we are in constant touch with them.”
Samaritan Health Services asks that anyone who has traveled to areas of the world where coronavirus is prevalent or who has symptoms of respiratory illness contact medical offices — including clinics and area hospitals — before arriving for possible assessment and treatment.
The Linn and Benton county public health departments this week were receiving 25 to 50 calls daily from area residents about the coronavirus.
“There is some concern in their voices, and some are a little anxious,” retired nurse Jayne Riesselman said. “They all seem very aware and know about the importance of good hand-washing.”
The school district’s Brazeau said the biggest thing right now for the school district is giving the issue due diligence.
“It’s certainly about making good choices and it’s certainly not overreacting,” he said.
Alex Paul of the Albany Democrat-Herald contributed to this article.