Corvallis Clinic asks public to donate PPE

The Corvallis Clinic is asking for donations of personal protective equipment, or PPE, which is in short supply due to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The clinic is asking for N-95 respirator masks, surgical masks with ties or elastic bands, gowns, gloves and protective eyewear. All of these items help prevent the spread of disease between patients and health care providers.

Personal protective equipment can be dropped off at the following locations:

• Philomath: Philomath Family Medicine, 1219 Applegate St.

• Corvallis: Aumann Building, 444 NW Elks Drive.

• Albany: The Corvallis Clinic at North Albany, 633 North Albany Road.

• Lebanon: QuickCare, 2080 S. Santiam Highway.

The Corvallis Clinic is a multispecialty medical practice with more than 100 health care providers and nearly a dozen locations in Benton and Linn counties.

