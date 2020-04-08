Corvallis, Philomath restaurants paid to give meals to local rescue, hospital workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Volunteers and restaurateurs in Corvallis and Philomath are feeding the fearless.

Hundreds of take-out orders were donated to first responders and medical personnel at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center on Wednesday as a “thank you” for working on the front lines during the novel coronavirus outbreak. The donations were made possible through a larger Pacific Northwest effort, “Feed the Fearless.”

“I want to thank everyone who made this happen,” said medical center CEO Becky Pape. “I especially want to thank my staff for the care they provide every day, and particularly during this challenging time.”

Feed the Fearless operates through a GoFundMe fundraiser. As of Wednesday evening, the Portland-based group had raised over $19,200 in 12 days. Their goal is to feed every community’s COVID-19 emergency workers between here and Vancouver, Washington, by paying for their meals at local businesses.

Oregon State University men's basketball coach Wayne Tinkle, along with his wife Lisa and son Tres, loaded the back of their pickup with food from Eats and Treats Cafe as well as Ixtapa Family Mexican Restaurant, both on Main Street in Philomath. Another crew of volunteers picked up meals from Local Boyz in Corvallis, and met the Tinkles at the hospital campus to distribute the food Wednesday.