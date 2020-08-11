Council decides how to allocate emergency relief funds

The city of Philomath will be reimbursed for recent social service donations, pay for a needed website upgrade, contribute to an organization that helps utility customers and establish small business and social service relief programs through funds made available from the CARES Act.
The Oregon Department of Administrative Services established a Coronavirus Relief Fund grant portal for cities to use as they go forward with distributions into their communities, City Manager Chris Workman reported to the City Council at Monday night’s meeting.
Through a per-capita allocation that the League negotiated with the state, Philomath was allotted $144,040 for qualifying expenses related to COVID-19.
Workman identified five options for councilors to consider for the allocation of the funds. One of the most interesting that drew a lot of discussion involves the small business relief program.
“Philomath’s small businesses are the backbone of our community’s economy, providing jobs, supporting schools and service organizations, and reinvesting in the community,” Workman said in his staff report.
Workman said reimbursement guidelines allow for a grant program to help local businesses that simply state they have had COVID-19-related expenses and that the funds must be spent by Dec. 30.
City Councilor Doug Edmonds originally proposed that up to $100,000 go toward business relief but fellow members Chas Jones and Matt Lehman both spoke in favor of also having some emphasis on social services. After pounding out the details and approving other allocations, approximately $95,000 remained for the small business and social service programs.
In the end, councilors opted to commit 70% of that $95,000 (about $71,250) toward small business relief and the remaining 30% (about $28,500) to social service programs.
Workman plans to work with the city’s Finance and Administration Committee to set up application requirements and timetables for each of those emergency funds.
Among the other allocations, $18,500 went to city-incurred expenses related to the pandemic — $10,000 donated to social services, $1,000 donated to the Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce, $3,000 in personnel expenses, $2,000 in sanitary supplies and $2,500 in employee laptops.
Another $10,000 went into a pot for future city expenses, which includes $8,500 for an overdue city website upgrade and $1,300 for additional sanitary supplies to get the city through the rest of the calendar year, Workman said.
Finally, councilors spent a lot of time breaking down the somewhat complex details of utility bill relief. At the beginning of the pandemic, the city stopped shutting off water to delinquent customers to help those who experienced negative impacts to their employment.
Workman reported that “the best way to provide assistance is for the city to make a substantial contribution to Vina Moses/FISH with a list of Philomath customers with delinquent accounts for them to assist with those funds.”
FISH is the emergency assistance program that falls under the Vina Moses Center’s umbrella.
Finance Director Joan Swanson reported that a wide range water service account delinquencies currently exist from those who are a few days behind all the way up to 120 days behind, or those who owe as little as $5 to those that are $600 behind. Swanson estimated the total amount owed to the city to be in the vicinity of $12,000 to $15,000, although that could swell to $20,000 to $25,000 by the end of the year.
Although she didn’t have exact numbers in front of her at the meeting, Swanson estimated the number of households with delinquent accounts at around 100.
The council decided to provide $20,000 in funding to the Vina Moses Center to assist those Philomath customers in need.
