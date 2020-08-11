Council decides how to allocate emergency relief funds

City Councilor Doug Edmonds originally proposed that up to $100,000 go toward business relief but fellow members Chas Jones and Matt Lehman both spoke in favor of also having some emphasis on social services. After pounding out the details and approving other allocations, approximately $95,000 remained for the small business and social service programs.

In the end, councilors opted to commit 70% of that $95,000 (about $71,250) toward small business relief and the remaining 30% (about $28,500) to social service programs.

Workman plans to work with the city’s Finance and Administration Committee to set up application requirements and timetables for each of those emergency funds.

Among the other allocations, $18,500 went to city-incurred expenses related to the pandemic — $10,000 donated to social services, $1,000 donated to the Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce, $3,000 in personnel expenses, $2,000 in sanitary supplies and $2,500 in employee laptops.

Another $10,000 went into a pot for future city expenses, which includes $8,500 for an overdue city website upgrade and $1,300 for additional sanitary supplies to get the city through the rest of the calendar year, Workman said.