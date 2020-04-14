Council OKs labor contracts; city manager freezes own, department head salaries

The Philomath City Council during its regular meeting Monday night approved labor contracts that had been negotiated with the city’s two labor unions as well as updated salary schedules for other employees.
Finalized before the coronavirus pandemic started to lead the country into a societal shutdown, the agreements in general provide 3% cost-of-living adjustments and 3% raises for most employees based on various step increases.
However, City Manager Chris Workman and his department heads will remain at the same salary for now.
“From my position as city manager, I will be freezing all salaries for myself and for all of the department heads until we get into more certain times,” Workman told councilors. “Our financial outlook is great but in reflection of the uncertainty that is all around us, that would be my recommendation moving forward.”
Workman’s action does not impact union workers, unrepresented employees and supervisors with those pay increase decisions moving forward. In his position, Workman does have control over department heads.
Reiterating a viewpoint that he had shared at a recent committee meeting, Workman said raises for public employees are typically frowned upon even in good times. Still, the city has been doing well financially.
“Yes, there’s families being affected, there’s households being affected by this but as a whole, the city is on very good financial standing; I feel very optimistic about where we’re headed,” Workman said. “But with that, I recognize that there is a perception out there.”
Those comments led in to his announcement of the freezes. Workman said he does believe it’s important, however, to move forward with planned adjustments to the salary schedules.
City Councilor David Low agreed.
“We do have a terrible situation going on and we’re in the midst of it but having said that, the city’s business still goes on,” Low said. “We still need to look forward to normal times again. We just don’t stop everything because we have an emergency.”
Councilor Doug Edmonds said budgets by nature need to be “forward looking” and the city can anticipate only so much.
“We can definitely take measures as the city manager has for the current state but going forward, the trigger when those freezes are lifted or if they are to be sustained for an undetermined amount of time, all of these things are again taking the best information we have at this time, looking at the future and planning for that accordingly,” Edmonds said.
As far as lifting the salary freeze, Workman said he would revisit that in the future after considering various economic factors and coming back to the council when he feels it’s appropriate.
The council voted on three different motions — approving the contract with the public works union, the contract with the police union and the salary schedule for unrepresented and management positions. All three passed on 7-0 votes.
The labor negotiations process started in October 2019 with the council directing city staff to work toward providing competitive salaries to retain and attract high-quality employees. A survey conducted by Finance Director Joan Swanson showed Philomath lagging behind comparable cities when it comes to salaries.
“It’s in the city’s best interest to keep staff as long as possible and reward them for good work,” Low said.
Councilors wanted the city’s salaries and benefits to be in the 70% to 75% range of comparable cities by the end of the three-year contracts. Philomath had been sitting at around 50%.
The city’s Finance and Administration Committee had a lengthy discussion on the issue during a March 24 meeting. Labor negotiations occur every three years.
The union contract agreements for public works and law enforcement employees — which had been negotiated prior to shutdowns related to the pandemic, included a 3% cost-of-living adjustment annually for the next three years along with 3% raises while moving up their respective salary schedules. The unrepresented employees receive the same increases.
Besides the salary schedules bringing employee pay to a more competitive level, the changes also provide more of a cushion between employees, supervisors, department heads and the city manager. Extra steps are added to salary schedules again in the spirit of making pay more competitive, but those costs to the city will be spread out over the next several budget years as employees move up.
“The city’s finances are sufficiently strong to cover the added compensation expenses over the next budget year,” Low said. “In a worst-case scenario, if the 2020-21 property tax revenues are drastically affected, that would be cause for renegotiation. All things considered, I personally believe it is best to stay the course and follow through with our directive.”
The primary source of revenue for the city comes through property taxes with approximately 90% arriving in November.
“From my standpoint, many people pay their property taxes through their mortgage and they’re paying that every month and even though they’re having some hard times this month, next month or two or three more months, they probably paid in their property taxes for a significant portion of the year,” Swanson said. “Which means those taxes would be paid in November, but obviously, that’s a crystal ball I don’t have but I think our revenues are more grounded ... they’re not so fleeting as sales tax or something like that.”
In other news from the April 13 meeting:
• The mayor proclaimed April 27 as Arbor Day in Philomath “to support efforts to protect our trees and woodlands and ... urge all citizens to plant trees to gladden the heart and promote the well-being of this and future generations.”
• The mayor recognized award recipients Garry Black, Lige Weedman and Dennis Lewis, all three employees with Public Works. Oregon Community Trees named Black, Public Works supervisor, as an award winner. Weedman, the city’s arborist, earned the Maynard C. Drawson Memorial Award from Oregon Travel Experience and the Oregon Heritage Tree Committee. Lewis, for the second time in his career, received the Water Treatment Plant Operator of the Year Award through the Oregon Association of Water Utilities.
• The council referred to the Finance and Administrative Committee a request from the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo to be considered for an annual donation from funds receive through the new Benton County Transient Lodging Tax.
• The council unanimously OK’d a request to “pre-approve” the awarding of a contract prior to bid opening as long as five specific conditions are met. The intent is to speed up the process of completing the sewer line project and related work along Chapel Drive. The city recently secured an easement from the school district but the project would need to be finished before Sept. 1 so it doesn’t impact the high school’s cross-country course. Criteria connected to the “pre-approval” does include a limit the project’s cost.
• The council unanimously approved the waiving of the city’s annual $35 annual liquor license fee for businesses. The fee would be due June 30 for a dozen establishments in town that serve alcohol while those same businesses have been hit hard financially by the pandemic shutdowns. The businesses still have to proceed through the Oregon Liquor Control Commission process and pay fees to the state. The council’s action only eliminates the city’s fee, which is charged to cover the cost of individual investigations that must be conducted by the police department prior to making a renewal recommendation.
• The council directed city staff to work with the city engineer to prepare a survey and written report for street, sewer and sidewalk or pedestrian path improvements to Landmark Drive, a private gravel road shared by five businesses. Property owners approached the city to ask for assistance in upgrading the road through the establishment of a local improvement district. The city estimates that the engineer’s report would cost no more than $3,000.
• The council approved an facility-use agreement with the Philomath School District for the new tennis courts. The city will pay the school district $2,000 annually to help cover the cost of maintenance, resurfacing and repair. City residents will have access to the courts when not in use by the school.
