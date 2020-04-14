Council OKs labor contracts; city manager freezes own, department head salaries

Those comments led in to his announcement of the freezes. Workman said he does believe it’s important, however, to move forward with planned adjustments to the salary schedules.

City Councilor David Low agreed.

“We do have a terrible situation going on and we’re in the midst of it but having said that, the city’s business still goes on,” Low said. “We still need to look forward to normal times again. We just don’t stop everything because we have an emergency.”

Councilor Doug Edmonds said budgets by nature need to be “forward looking” and the city can anticipate only so much.

“We can definitely take measures as the city manager has for the current state but going forward, the trigger when those freezes are lifted or if they are to be sustained for an undetermined amount of time, all of these things are again taking the best information we have at this time, looking at the future and planning for that accordingly,” Edmonds said.

As far as lifting the salary freeze, Workman said he would revisit that in the future after considering various economic factors and coming back to the council when he feels it’s appropriate.