Council tables 1 of 2 municipal code ordinances for clarification purposes

Within Philomath’s municipal code, zoning regulations spell out what can and cannot be done when it comes to land use and development within the city limits and urban growth boundary — and that includes just how much paved driveway residents can have in the front yard.
During Monday night’s Philomath City Council meeting, a particular amendment involving the maximum width of a driveway created just enough confusion that the councilors decided to go ahead and table the matter.
“It seems like with some of the lack of clarity relative to this, it sounds like maybe it’s better to take this back, fix that wording and bring it back to the council next month,” Mayor Eric Niemann suggested following a 15-minute discussion that also included vehicle parking standard revisions.
On the driveway issue, City Manager Chris Workman’s final version of the change as read to the council: “Front yards shall not be paved with an exception of a maximum of a 24-foot wide curb cut leading to a garage or dedicated parking pad and a maximum 36-foot parking pad.”
Councilor Doug Edmonds indicated that an illustration might help.
“I think we’re trying to push it,” Niemann added. “I think it’s better to put that language together, get a diagram that explains it and get it back to us to review at the next council.”
According to a previous staff report, the proposed municipal code updates were “to recognize changing standards within the community predominantly related to commercial and residential parking, manufactured home development standards, temporary storage, housing in the downtown commercial district, the validity of approved plans and pre-existing approvals.”
In addition, new code was proposed involving protection of the city’s existing tree canopy.
Under “Parking location and shared parking,” a regulation on driveways in front yards reads, “Front yards shall not be paved, with exception of a maximum 16-foot-wide driveway leading to a garage or dedicated parking pad, except homes with a three-car garage may have up to a 24-foot-wide driveway.”
Said Workman, “The intent here was to maintain yards in front of residences and not just have one big, huge parking lot.”
However, the 16-foot maximum created concerns for Public Works.
“This is problematic from a Public Works standpoint,” Workman said. “Sixteen feet just is not wide enough to fit two cars on. So even though we don’t want a huge curve cut at the street, we realize it’s got to be bigger than the 16 feet.”
As such, the maximum was increased to 24 feet.
“The big thing is the curb cuts ... for every foot of curb cut, that’s less you have for parking out on the street,” Workman said.
Another topic that received a lot of attention involved off-street vehicle parking standards. For those with three-bedroom homes, a proposed amendment wasn’t making a whole lot of sense. In fact, it was brought up by local resident Joe Sullivan during the public comments period of the meeting.
“A five- or six-bedroom apartment is only required to have two spaces where a single-family dwelling that’s a three-bedroom has to have four parking spaces — twice as many,” Sullivan said. “On the face of it, it didn’t really make any sense to me. I think most people would like to see more single-family housing. It seems to be discriminatory against them in that way.”
Later in the meeting when the issue came up during discussions before an ordinance vote, Workman provided background on how that wording had been created. It all came down to how off-street parking spaces were to be counted in garages and driveways. But an “unintended consequence” surfaced with what to do for owners of three-bedroom homes with single-car garages.
Workman followed with the suggested wording change to fix the issue — a minimum of three parking spaces shall be provided for three-bedroom homes on an individual lot.
The council will take another look at the changes and possibly vote on the ordinance during a second reading presumably in February.
The City Council then looked at an ordinance to finalize revisions to the annexation section of development code. Councilors in a Nov. 25 meeting discussed the various proposed revisions and it moved forward at the time on a 4-1 vote.
During Monday’s meeting, councilors had no further discussion on it and the ordinance passed on a 6-0 roll-call vote.
City staff had stated that the proposed changes to the annexation section of the development code revolved around a review of procedures that reflect smart growth principles.
“The intent here was to allow the city to request additional documentation from the applicant when they were coming in to annex a piece of property,” Workman said in November. “So we want to look at existing and future city services — water, sewer, drainage, transportation, transit, park, facilities, city staffing levels, police, public works and city administration. Current code limits us a little bit more ... this would allow us to really look at a much broader brushstroke of what the annexation application (impacts) would be on city services.”
Since the vote on the ordinance was unanimous, it goes into effect in 30 days without the need for a second reading.