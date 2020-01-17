Council tables 1 of 2 municipal code ordinances for clarification purposes

Another topic that received a lot of attention involved off-street vehicle parking standards. For those with three-bedroom homes, a proposed amendment wasn’t making a whole lot of sense. In fact, it was brought up by local resident Joe Sullivan during the public comments period of the meeting.

“A five- or six-bedroom apartment is only required to have two spaces where a single-family dwelling that’s a three-bedroom has to have four parking spaces — twice as many,” Sullivan said. “On the face of it, it didn’t really make any sense to me. I think most people would like to see more single-family housing. It seems to be discriminatory against them in that way.”

Later in the meeting when the issue came up during discussions before an ordinance vote, Workman provided background on how that wording had been created. It all came down to how off-street parking spaces were to be counted in garages and driveways. But an “unintended consequence” surfaced with what to do for owners of three-bedroom homes with single-car garages.

Workman followed with the suggested wording change to fix the issue — a minimum of three parking spaces shall be provided for three-bedroom homes on an individual lot.