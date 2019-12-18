Council uses work session to review strategic plan

The Philomath City Council held a work session at its Dec. 9 meeting to discuss its strategic plan.
The document (see the website for the full text) was adopted Dec. 10, 2018 and is meant to move city government and the community toward a desired future.
Councilors, staff and Mayor Eric Niemann worked through the first two themes of the plan, responsive and effective governance and a healthy economy during a 60-minute discussion.
The group plans to discuss the remain three themes: strong and resilient infrastructure, great neighborhoods and a safe community at its Jan. 13 meeting.
“There was a lot of good discussion here,” summarized Niemann. “Our intent moving forward would be to make the changes in themes one and two, update the plan for the January meeting and hold another work session to complete this.
“That would get us going in the new year with an updated strategic plan … and away we go.”
Because the document is new, councilors and staff spent a good chunk of the hour working through the format and footnotesw of the document and wordsmithing various sections.
Councilors noted that two key goals of a budget reserve and island annexations already had been met.
The lengthiest discussion of the work session came on the subject of charter review, specifically the issue of whether staggered four-year council terms would be preferable to the current system of two-year terms.
Corvallis and Philomath are the only cities in Oregon with two year terms.
One of the advantages to staggered terms, Niemann noted, is that under the current system a completely new council could be elected in which no one has any experience.
Also discussed was the question of whether to include in the discussion the charter piece that limits the mayor and councilors to continuous service of 10 years.
The strategic plan calls for the council to draft charter amendments and hold a public hearing but to date no action has been taken on the item. Councilors seemed determined to take action next year or at least reviewing the options further.
Any charter amendments would require a vote of the people.
The Philomath charter, which took effect in 1987, has been amended twice, once in 1995 to call for voter-approved annexations and also in 1996 to require a vote to provide city services to property outside the city limits.
Councilors also discussed whether to conduct a community satisfaction survey to help better understand how city services are viewed.
Finance Director Joan Swanson said it has been 15 years since the city has commissioner since a survey. She expressed concerns that previous turned into a bit of a gripe fest in which residents complained about items but did not offer praise for any services.
Swanson said a professional survey might cost as much as $20,000 or $30,000 and suggested the city might be able to do one at a lower cost by working with Oregon State University faculty and students.
Council and staff consensus called for adding an action item on a survey and scoping out the cost.
