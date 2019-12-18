Council uses work session to review strategic plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Corvallis and Philomath are the only cities in Oregon with two year terms.

One of the advantages to staggered terms, Niemann noted, is that under the current system a completely new council could be elected in which no one has any experience.

Also discussed was the question of whether to include in the discussion the charter piece that limits the mayor and councilors to continuous service of 10 years.

The strategic plan calls for the council to draft charter amendments and hold a public hearing but to date no action has been taken on the item. Councilors seemed determined to take action next year or at least reviewing the options further.

Any charter amendments would require a vote of the people.

The Philomath charter, which took effect in 1987, has been amended twice, once in 1995 to call for voter-approved annexations and also in 1996 to require a vote to provide city services to property outside the city limits.

Councilors also discussed whether to conduct a community satisfaction survey to help better understand how city services are viewed.