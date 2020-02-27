Councilors approve Strategic Plan; city launches effort to update Comprehensive Plan

• Workman briefed the council on a request by The Boulevard Apartments for the city to establish a reimbursement district for sewer, water and street improvements that had been associated with the construction project. In those situations, adjacent land owners that would like to develop their property would need to reimburse a certain amount of money to The Boulevard Apartments, which paid for those services through system development charges — for example, if a property owner wanted to hook into water and sewer. The matter was informational only with the expectation that it will come back before the council for a vote at its March meeting.