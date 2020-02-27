Councilors approve Strategic Plan; city launches effort to update Comprehensive Plan

The major theme of the evening during the Philomath City Council’s meeting Monday revolved around planning.
The council wrapped up one effort by putting its final stamp of approval on a Strategic Plan that will serve as the city’s playbook for the next five years. Later in the evening, the City Council in conjunction with the Planning Commission and a 12-member advisory committee launched the “Philomath 2040” Comprehensive Plan effort.
The Strategic Plan had been worked on through two months of work sessions. The document identifies a series of key cultural shifts that helped shape the plan:
• Reinvent engagement to broaden participation in city governance and planning.
• Provide a healthy environment where the economy can grow and thrive.
• Create and carry out plans for future infrastructure needs throughout the city.
• Promote transit services, parks, trails and other quality-of-life essentials.
• Inspire and continually pursue a culture of safety and well-being.
Mayor Eric Niemann said by his count, there were 18 goals and 88 action items included in the document.
Niemann steered the conversation into a discussion that had occurred at the Feb. 18 Planning Commission meeting. In that meeting, commissioners talked about the possibility of establishing a vision statement in a to-be-determined form.
The mayor, who was in attendance at the Planning Commission meeting along with liaison Ruth Causey, told councilors, “There were some thoughts that we need to have a separate vision statement and others that thought the Comp Plan itself provides the vision for the city moving forward.”
Councilor Matt Lehman’s immediate reaction was that visioning is already a focus of the Strategic Plan and the upcoming Comp Plan work.
City Manager Chris Workman shared a staff point of view on the matter. He said years ago during Van Hunsaker’s time in the mayor’s seat, Philomath had gone through a visioning process. But Workman added that today there are more tools at the city’s disposal to gather such information.
“The city of Corvallis just completed a visioning process ... it does take considerable resources, money, staff time and community outreach to go through that process,” Workman said. “I’d share Councilor Lehman’s concerns that we’ve got a lot of commitments and there’s quite a bit in the Strategic Plan already.”
Councilor Doug Edmonds agreed, “At this point, I’m not sensing a great need to invest a lot of time and effort into a vision statement” and Councilor David Low added, “I don’t know if I see the value in doing that either at this point in time, especially if there are a lot of questions about how valuable it is and what’s involved.”
Causey wondered if the issue could be revisited upon completion of the Comp Plan update.
In the end, the council ultimately decided that they needed to ask the Planning Commission to table any further discussion on pursuing a structured visioning process until it could be considered in a more in-depth manner. Workman had said that from a staff’s perspective, a clear message was needed in one of the two directions to eliminate any confusion.
The council then voted on a 6-0 vote (Matthew Thomas absent) to approve the Strategic Plan.
The Comp Plan kickoff meeting featured an overview of the project — expected to last up to 16 months — and a review of existing city policies with the goal of completing economic opportunities and housing needs analyses, as well as a Main Street plan. The Comp Plan is designed to guide the city over the next 20 years.
Among those who volunteered to serve on the project advisory committee that were present at the kickoff meeting were Helen Bennett (Rotary Club), Craig Hendricks (Citizens Academy participant), Alyssa Lewis (Chamber of Commerce president), Bethany Longwell (local sales associate), Bill Mayer (industrial property owner), Troy Muir (local business owner) and Peggy Yoder (planning commissioner). Four others that had been announced as part of the group were not present.
Beth Goodman of the consulting firm, ECONorthwest, led the discussion. Patrick Wingard, Southern Willamette Valley regional representative for the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development, was among those who was also on hand.
In other news from the Feb. 24 City Council meeting:
• Finance Director Joan Swanson was approved to serve as the 2020-21 budget officer in separate votes from both the City Council and the Urban Renewal Agency.
• The council approved a revised Urban Growth Management Agreement with Benton County involving the coordination of land-use actions. The update reflects current practices related to properties that have a delayed annexation agreement and want to develop.
• The council adopted on a roll-call vote an ordinance to amend zoning sections in city code. The ordinance had been revised in an area that involved vehicle parking standards, including allowing Public Works design standards to regulate driveway dimensions.
• Workman briefed the council on a request by The Boulevard Apartments for the city to establish a reimbursement district for sewer, water and street improvements that had been associated with the construction project. In those situations, adjacent land owners that would like to develop their property would need to reimburse a certain amount of money to The Boulevard Apartments, which paid for those services through system development charges — for example, if a property owner wanted to hook into water and sewer. The matter was informational only with the expectation that it will come back before the council for a vote at its March meeting.
• Edmonds said a committee that had been formed to consider the possibility of staggered councilor terms had met and plans to get together again soon. “We have a document we’re working with so it’s coming along nicely,” he said.