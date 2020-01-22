County commissioners OK plan to finance building

County Administrator Joe Kerby, who brought the purchase proposal to the board, told the commissioners in a previous meeting that it would allow the county to replace “a labyrinth of facilities” and consolidate numerous public-facing county services in one compact location.

“This is a long-term investment,” he said during the board’s Jan. 7 meeting. “This is not just about our needs right now but also about our needs 10 to 15 years from now.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The financing question was just one item on a lengthy agenda for the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. In other action, the board:

• Voted to hire DLR Group as the predesign consultant for the criminal justice system improvement project. DLR, which was retained under a previous contract to assess the needs of the county criminal justice system, was one of two firms that responded to a request for proposals. As a predesign consultant, DLR will be tasked with organizing a public engagement process to determine how to move forward on system improvements and which improvements to prioritize. Potentially, those improvements could include a new jail, courthouse, 911 dispatch center and transitional housing. Now that a consultant has been selected, the county will begin negotiating with DLR Group on a fee for its services and the scope of work to be covered by the consulting contract.